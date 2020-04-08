How X-Men Comics Kept Retconning The Dark Phoenix Force

The Dark Phoenix Saga is likely one of the most beloved X-Men storylines of all time. The basic arc has the good-natured telepath Jean Gray coping with the omnipotent Phoenix Force that has seemingly inhabited her physique. After Hellfire Membership shenanigans lead the Phoenix to turn into corrupted, Jean Gray in the end chooses to sacrifice herself for the higher good. The epic story, by Chris Claremont and John Byrne, options themes of affection and loyalty examined in addition to final corruption and redemption. Sadly, what got here after The Dark Phoenix Saga was endlessly convoluted.

The Phoenix first appeared in Uncanny X-Men #101 in 1976. An immortal cosmic being, the Phoenix first encountered Jean Gray throughout an X-Men mission in outer area. After turning into Phoenix, Jean Gray obtained a big enhance in her talents, which now included cosmic consciousness and the power to control life pressure, along with telepathy and telekinesis. This led the mutant Mastermind to start seducing Phoenix with the hope of bringing her into the fold of the Hellfire Membership. They virtually succeeded – with Jean turning into their Black Queen – however Phoenix broke free from their psychological conditioning, turning into the Dark Phoenix as a substitute. Totally corrupted, the Dark Phoenix ultimately destroyed a complete star system – with a inhabitants of over 5 billion – prompting the alien Shi’ar to demand her execution. The X-Men got here to her protection, however Jean was in a position to set off a close-by cannon and vaporize herself, taking the Phoenix down along with her.

The occasions of The Dark Phoenix Saga had been surprising on the time, because it confirmed the beloved X-Man Jean sacrifice herself so as to save the lives of each her love Cyclops in addition to her pals. It is one of the crucial memorable endings in all of comics, however sadly, it isn’t the ultimate ending for the Phoenix… or Jean Gray. The Avengers and Incredible 4 would later discover Jean Gray, alive and properly, in a cacoon in Jamaica Bay. The Dark Phoenix Saga was retconned to disclose that Phoenix was solely a reproduction of Jean Gray, and the real article was alive and properly the entire time.

The Phoenix Force would hunt down Jean once more, who would reject it after its galaxy-consuming actions. It could as a substitute discover its solution to Jean’s deranged clone Madelyne Pryor, aka the Goblin Queen, earlier than ultimately returning to Jean Gray. Past this, Rachel Summers, the daughter of Scott and Jean from an alternate future, additionally held the Phoenix Force for a very long time earlier than a confrontation with Galactus drove it away, although Rachel nonetheless retains a small portion of its talents.

Jean Gray would later perish – for actual – throughout a confrontation with Magneto someday later. The Phoenix Force – and Jean Gray herself – drifted out and in of focus over the subsequent few years. It could not be till the Avengers vs. The X-Men storyline that the Phoenix would play a significant function, this time bonding with 5 rogue X-Men – Cyclops, Emma Frost, Namor, Colossus, and Magik. Over the course of the battle, Cyclops would turn into the Dark Phoenix, killing his mentor Professor X. Later, the reconstituted Phoenix Force would resurrect Jean Gray once more, solely to be rejected a closing time. Nonetheless, this comes with the latest improvement, with Namor now hoping to reclaim the Phoenix for himself in his ongoing feud with the Avengers.

Whereas the revolving door of life and loss of life is nothing new in comics, it in the end does a disservice to The Dark Phoenix Saga. The retcon undermines Jean’s actions close to the tip of the story arc because it was in the end revealed to be the actions of her duplicate, not Jean Gray herself. Nonetheless, the convoluted post-Dark Phoenix saga has led to some excessive factors, similar to Phoenix showing as a member of the Avengers One Million B.C., as properly within the five-way Phoenix battle in Avengers vs. X-Men. Nonetheless, it is robust for any of those tales to prime the epic conclusion of the unique Dark Phoenix story, written practically forty-five years earlier.

