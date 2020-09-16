How was Lady Gaga’s Stupid Love recorded with an iPhone 11 Pro?

Apple



Lady Gaga released on Friday February 28 her new video for the song “Stupid Love”, which as expected radiates extravagance, as the pop diva has us used to. However, one of the details that stands out about this production is that it has been filmed completely with a iPhone 11 Pro.

Apple said in a press release that the recorded battle in the desert was directed by Daniel Askill, who has already worked on music videos for artists like Sia, and released the film last year. Universal Machine, where a humanoid and a human face in a battle in a futuristic city.

Lady Gaga on the Stupid Love recording [fotos] To see photos

“Obviously, shooting on iPhone is new territory and as a filmmaker it is somewhat unexpected because there is a fairly standardized way of making music videos, TV commercials and movies, with bigger and much more expensive cameras. We really enjoyed shooting with iPhone 11 Pro. It creates new possibilities and gives us the freedom to explore, “Askill said in the statement.

To record with an iPhone 11 Pro, the producers had to place several devices in professional Stedicam, and also used a professional drone fitted to Apple’s cell phone.

“It was interesting to use the phones in a normal and accessible way in terms of capture technology, but connect them to the kind of devices that are typical of large-scale recording,” Askill explained.

For video production, the three rear cameras of each iPhone 11 Pro were used, but the director mainly switched between wide and telephoto and ran two recording speeds at the same time.

Askill explained that the filming was done in 4K for almost every shot. One camera was used at 24fps and a second camera was incorporated below the main camera at 48fps for some slow motion shots.