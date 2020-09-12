How to watch videos on Facebook with your friends using Watch Party

CNET



Facebook launched a tool called Watch party With which users can view –and comment– videos in a group. With this function, which is already available on all platforms, we can create lists with videos that are played for everyone at the same time. Using it is very simple, although at the moment we can only do it within the groups of the social network. Let’s see how it works.

The first thing you should do is go to Facebook and enter the group with which you want to share a video or playlist. Inside the publication drawer (where you have the options to write or upload photos or videos) you will see a new option called “Group video“ with a popcorn icon. Click on it.

Érika García / CNET in Spanish



The next step is to hit the “Add Video” button to start adding content to your playlist. It should be noted that this tool only allows you to add videos uploaded within Facebook, and not from external services such as YouTube – at least for the moment.

Here you will have several options. You can use the search engine by filtering by terms (for example, “kittens”) or the tabs that Facebook offers us with the video options “Viewed”, “Live”, “Saved” and “Suggestions”. Once you have selected the video (or videos) you want, you just have to click on the “Publish” tab.

The 9 types of Facebook ads bought by Russian ‘trolls’ [fotos] To see photos



When you do this, the rest of the group members will see a notification inviting them to join our playback. Once they accept it, they will be able to see the content and comment on it live with the rest of the users who are viewing it.