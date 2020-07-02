How to watch the video game event for the PlayStation 5 on June 11

Sony



After postponing its event in the face of protests in the United States and other parts of the world, Sony announced the new date of your event focused on “seeing the future of video games”, which will take place on Thursday, June 11.

However, during this event there will be no discussion of the console but of video games that will come hand in hand with the PlayStation 5.

The company indicated that the broadcast of the event will take place at 1,080p and 30 frames per second to facilitate the production process of the event, considering that the Sony team and developers are working from home. However, Sony indicated that “the games you will see on Thursday will look even better when you play them on PS5 with a 4K TV, as expected.”

Sony also recommends viewers to wear headphones during the broadcast, as it did “a great audio job,” which will be difficult to see from the speakers of a computer or phone.

When and what time is the event?

The PlayStation 5 event will take place on Thursday, June 11 at 1 pm Pacific time, 4 pm Eastern time.

Where can I see it?

The broadcast will be available from the Twitch platform, and within the YouTube channel of PlayStation.

The most famous video game-based movies [fotos] To see photos