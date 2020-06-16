How to watch the return of English football on the Internet and TV

First was Germany, then Spain and now it was England’s turn. Soccer is just around the corner.

After a meeting held on May 28 between the government and the league, it was decided that the Premier League will return to action on June 17, with two duels that were pending on the calendar: Manchester City vs. Arsenal and Aston Villa vs. Sheffield United.

📅 17.06.2020 Premier League Shareholders today agreed to a new provisional restart date for the 2019/20 season of Wednesday 17 June, provided that all safety requirements are in place – Premier League (@premierleague) May 28, 2020

After those two games, all teams will have reached 29 games played. On June 20, the 30th day of the championship would be played, behind closed doors, following the sanitary instructions that are already used in other European tournaments, such as the Bundesliga.

If the remaining 90 games are played without any setback, the Premier would end the weekend of August 1 and 2, while the FA Cup final, a tournament that was stopped before the quarterfinals were played, could be played on August 8.

Currently, the tournament is led by Liverpool, with 82 points, followed by Manchester City (57), Leicester (53), Chelsea (48), Manchester United (45) and Wolverhampton (43). If the leader, led by Jürgen Klopp, wins his next game and City loses to Arsenal, he will get his first league title in 30 years.

Let’s review below how you can follow the Premier League from the comfort of your home.

How to watch the Premier League on TV

The television channel He has exclusive Premier League rights in the United States until the end of the 2021/22 season, and broadcasts each game on his NBC channel platform. Most of these games are shown on the NBCSN channel (or sometimes CNBC or USA), while open-signal NBC broadcasts Saturday’s games in the 12:30 p.m. time slot. and 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time of the United States.

Since the 2017/18 campaign, there is the “NBC Sports Gold” service, which consists of the transmission of 140 games. Now, for the 2019/20 season of the Premier League, 240 games are available on television that are followed by NBC, NBCSN and CNBC and 140 exclusively on NBC Sports Gold.

If you want to follow the games narrated in Spanish, your best option is Universo (previously known as mun2). On this channel, you can see the games on Saturdays, while Telemundo it generally broadcasts two games on Sunday mornings.

How to watch the Premier League online

NBC’s extensive coverage is not limited to traditional channels. With the NBC Sports app, games can be viewed live online on computers, smartphones, tablets, and other devices such as Roku and Apple TV,

If you have Sports Gold (which requires paid subscription), you can also access the matches from the device you want.

Other options are:

Sling TV

The Blue plan of US $ 30 a month for includes NBC and NBCSN.

Hulu with Live TV

It costs $ 55 a month and includes NBC and NBCSN.

YouTube TV

It costs $ 50 per month and includes NBC and NBCSN.

FuboTV

It costs $ 55 per month and includes NBC and NBCSN.

AT&T TV NOW

The Basic Plus Package of US $ 55 per month includes NBC and NBCSN.

Peacock

At present, It is available to Comcast subscribers only, but will roll out for everyone on July 15. It offers three levels: a free limited plan and two Premium plans. The Premium plan with advertising costs $ 4.99 a month, and the Premium plan without advertising is worth $ 9.99 a month.

Discounts are available if you register for one year before July 14; You can get the ad-supported version for $ 30 or the ad-free version for $ 70. You will need one of the Premium plans to watch Premier League games.