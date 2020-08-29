How to watch the remaining games of Real Madrid and Barcelona on the Internet and TV

For news and updates on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

Unemployment by the coronavirus

It was better for Real Madrid than for Barcelona.

After the return from the league, on June 12, Zinedine Zidane’s team (74 points) has been a steamroller and already takes 4 points from Barcelona (70), with five days to end the season.

If Madrid manages to maintain the difference or even end up equal in units with its archrival, due to the difference in goals in favor, it will be titled champion of the 2019-2020 League.

Let’s review the calendar and what you should do to follow these meetings.

Matches that remain for both

Villarreal vs. Barcelona /

/ Athletic Bilbao vs. Real Madrid /

Barcelona vs Espanyol / July 8 (time to be defined)

vs Espanyol / July 8 (time to be defined) Real Madrid vs. Alavés / July 10 (time to be defined)

Valladolid vs. Barcelona / July 12 (time to be defined)

/ July 12 (time to be defined) Granada vs. Real Madrid / July 13 (time to be defined)

Barcelona vs. Osasuna / July 15 (time to be defined)

vs. Osasuna / July 15 (time to be defined) Real Madrid vs. Villarreal / July 15 (time to be defined)

Alaves vs. Barcelona / July 19 (time to be defined)

/ July 19 (time to be defined) Leganés vs. Real Madrid / July 19 (time to be defined)

How the outcome can be seen in the United States

The pay television network beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS Español have the exclusive rights for the matches of the Spanish tournament until 2024 in the United States. It is available on the two major satellite television platforms in the United States: DirecTV and Dish Network and Verizon FiOS cable. Plans range from $ 10 to $ 40 a month.

Important: although beIN SPORTS Español is a channel in Spanish, the programming is usually slightly different from that of the beIN SPORTS channel in English. There will be games shown in beIN SPORTS Spanish that are not seen in beIN SPORTS and vice versa. The best thing you can do is check the schedule to make sure you can enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Internet

Service streaming fuboTV contains the beIN SPORTS channels and therefore you can watch the matches of the Spanish league. Standard service costs $ 54.99 per month. They also have other plans, which can be adjusted to your pocket. It is best to check their prices before making a decision.

By beIN SPORTS CONNECT you can also follow the games on-line. The app is available in App Stores, Google play and can run on any Roku device.