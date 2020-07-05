How to watch the NBA comeback online and on TV

On July 31, the so-called best basketball in the world, the NBA, returns in a new format that will have a single venue: the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

The so-called “Board of Governors”, which brings together the owners of the 30 teams, approved that 13 franchises from the Western Conference and 9 from the Eastern Conference move to Orlando, for this tournament, which begins with many new features for the coronavirus

. The Trail Blazers were the only ones who voted against.

The NBA Board of Governors today approved a competitive format to restart the 2019-20 season with 22 teams returning to play and a tentative start date of Friday, July 31. Full release: https://t.co/NYm89lLkX2 — NBA (@NBA) June 4, 2020

Thus, according to the press release, on June 30 the preseason will start, as it is called at the time to get in tune and on July 7 the teams will travel to Orlando. In this city, there will be the 16 teams that at the time of the suspension due to the pandemic (March 11), were in the position of playoffs. They will be joined by New Orleans, Portland, Phoenix, Sacramento and San Antonio in the West and Washington in the East.

Each team will play eight games, if at the end of these games, the team that occupies the ninth place is more than four victories from the eighth, the eighth classified will have obtained their ticket to the playoffs. On the contrary, if there are less than four games of difference, there will be a tournament among those affected to decide that ticket.

For the playoffsThe NBA will use its standard format of the top eight teams from each conference to continue with the top four and then the top two until they reach a champion.

Regarding the security measures for the coronavirus, all the matches will be played behind closed doors. However, the rules for competition, coexistence and general safety will be announced later.

So let’s review what are the options to watch the NBA from the comfort of your home.

How to watch NBA games on television

You can watch the games nationwide on ESPN, TNT, ABC, and NBA TV.

Your local team’s game is broadcast on a regional sports network (RSN), it is regularly a Fox Sports or NBC Sports RSN (there are several independent RSNs). You will need a Pay TV subscription to tune into your regional Fox Sports or NBC Sports network.

Streaming NBA live

You can view the games online through the subscription offered by the NBA itself, called the NBA League Pass. However, this service does not give you the option to see the games that take place in the city where you live. For this, later we show you other alternatives.

NBA League Pass supports multiple devices and is priced at $ 250 for the entire year or $ 40 per month, with no commercials. If you buy the option with commercial breaks, the price is $ 200 per season or $ 29 per month.

Another option is to follow your favorite team that does not play where you live, for US $ 120, all season or US $ 18 per month. Finally, there is the option to follow NBA TV for coverage of the league and live games available, for $ 60 a year or $ 7 a month.

If what you want is to see the team that plays in the area where you live, these are your options:

Sling TV

Sling TV’s Sling Orange bundle, $ 25 a month, includes ESPN and TNT. You can watch the Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings and Washington Wizards games on NBC’s regional RSNs. Additionally, Sling TV does not broadcast any Fox Sports RSNs nor does it have ABC.

The Orange and Blue Sling TV package costs $ 40 a month. The $ 10 per month Sports Extra add-on includes NBA TV.

PlayStation Vue

The basic PlayStation Vue plan costs $ 50 a month and brings you games on ESPN, TNT, and ABC. For an additional $ 5, you can add NBA TV and local NBC and Fox Sports RSNs.

The basic $ 50 a month plan includes Fox Sports RSN and NBA TV. The $ 10 a month add-on to the sports package includes your local NBC Sports RSN.

Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV costs $ 45 a month and offers ESPN, TNT, and ABC, along with local Fox Sports and NBC Sports networks. It does not have NBA TV.

Check which local channels, live and live RSNs, offer this option in your area.

YouTube TV

YouTube TV costs $ 50 a month and features ESPN, TNT, ABC, and NBA TV, along with local Fox Sports and NBC Sports options. Check out the details about the networks and RSN available from YouTube TV here.

FuboTV

FuboTV, a sports-focused streaming service, starts at $ 55 a month. Includes Fox Sports and NBC Sports RSNs for local team coverage, but lacks ESPN and ABC.

AT&T TV Now

The Plus package has a cost of US $ 50 per month and adds to ESPN, TNT and ABC, but you must obtain the Max package (US $ 70 per month) to have the RSN of Fox and NBC Sports. Neither plan has NBA TV. This service will change its prices in November, and the base cost is expected to be US $ 65 for the Plus package and US $ 80 for Max.

Editor’s Note: These prices are referential and companies could change them during the season.