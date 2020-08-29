How to watch the lunar eclipse this holiday weekend

POT



After the fireworks that will color the skies of many parts of the United States in the celebration of Independence Day this year, those who like to observe the sky in the country will have the opportunity to enjoy an extra heavenly spectacle. The lunar eclipse of the so-called “buck moon” (the deer moon, in Spanish, is how the full moon of July is colloquially known in the United States), which will be perceptible on the night of July 4 and the morning of the July 5, depending on your location in the country.

The eclipse will be visible in most of the American continent and parts of Western Eurtopa and Africa. This NASA map shows where it will be visible on the planet. The Time and Date website can help you see what is the best time to view this eclipse based on your geographic location.

F. Espenak / NASA



A penumbral eclipse – like this one – is the relaxed cousin of the famous total lunar eclipse. Total eclipses can engulf the Moon in a red layer. This weekend, instead, the Moon will only receive part of the Earth’s outer shadow, known as penumbra, so a very subtle change will be seen as a part of the Moon becomes a little darker than it is. normal.

The “buck moon”, according to the Maine Farmer Almanac, refers to the fact that at this time male deer begin to grow their antlers.

This eclipse, however, will not be as spectacular as the fireworks of the 4th of July celebration. As NASA noted in June, “the slightest reduction in the moon’s brightness is difficult for the human eye to distinguish.” But that shouldn’t discourage you from trying. With a clear sky, in any case, you can enjoy a beautiful moon. So there is no lose.

For more information on how to see and enjoy an eclipse, lunar or solar, take a look at our eclipse guide.

