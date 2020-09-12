How to watch the Democratic debate in Washington, DC if you don’t have cable

The coronavirus crisis It has generated many cancellations and changes, and the 2020 electoral calendar in the United States is no exception. The Democratic National Committee (DNC) decided to move the 11th debate to Washington, DC, in part to reduce travel in the country. The debate was originally scheduled to take place in Arizona and one of the moderators, Mexican journalist Jorge Ramos, canceled your presence for having been exposed to a person with coronavirus. Additionally, as another way to comply with social distancing rulings, the two remaining candidates, Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, will face off without a live audience.

Last month during the debate in South Carolina, there were still live audiences and seven candidates on stage. Now, after a super tuesday shake which saw five candidates withdraw, only two Democratic presidential hopefuls remain. After his great performance on Super Tuesday and again last Tuesday with victories in Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi and Missouri, Biden has momentum and a clear lead over Sanders. The former vice president can cement his favorite status on March 17, when Arizona votes alongside delegate-rich states such as Florida, Illinois and Ohio.

The next debate will take place on Sunday, March 15 at 8 p.m. Eastern Time (5 p.m. Pacific Time) and will be broadcast live on CNN and Univision from CNN’s studios in DC. We tell you how you can watch it for free, even if you don’t have cable.



Playing:

Watch this:

Coronavirus: What you need to know about the outbreak of …

3:29



Which candidates participate in the debate on March 15?



There are only two left:

Former Vice President Joe Biden.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

Who organizes and moderates the debate?

Organized by CNN and Univision in partnership with CHC Bold, the political action committee of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, the debate will be moderated by CNN’s Dana Bash and Jake Tapper.

Originally, Jorge Ramos of Univisión was also scheduled to moderate, but the DNC says he will not participate because he may have been exposed to the coronavirus. Ramos will be replaced by Univisión news anchor Ilia Calderón.

How can I watch the debate without paying?

The debate begins Sunday at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. Pacific) and will air simultaneously on CNN and Univision. Can you do it streaming of the debate live on the digital platforms of CNN and Univision. Generally, you must log in to prove that you have a pay TV subscription for such a broadcast, but discussion is an exception. You won’t need to authenticate to see Sanders and Biden square off on Sunday.

What other ways are there to view the debate?

Those who have cut the cord and subscribed to a live TV streaming service will also be able to watch the debate. The top five services, listed below, offer CNN, but only FuboTV will air the broadcast in Spanish on Univision.

Sling TV doesn’t offer Univision, but its $ 30-a-month Blue and Orange plans include CNN. Sling packages are discounted by US $ 10 for the first month. Read more about Sling TV.

Clarification: CNET may receive a percentage of the sales generated by the products we feature here. However, the editorial criteria of CNET en Español is totally independent of these offers and promotions.