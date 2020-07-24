How to watch Netflix and YouTube with your friends at the same time

Netflix and Netflix Party screenshot



He coronavirus it is leading many people, sick or not, to stay home and self-quarantine. In countries like Spain # QuédateEnCasa is already a trend, and in the United States and Latin America many people work, study and spend most of the day and night at home, which could be boring, however Netflix Party and other tools They can help you have a better time.

These are some applications or services that allow live commentary while you watch series, movies and videos in general with friends.

Netflix Party

Netflix Party is not an application as such, but rather is an extension that you must install in the Chrome browser for computers, which forces you to leave the TV and watch the Netflix content on your PC, Mac or Chromebook.

You must have a Netflix account, as Netflix Party only lets you connect to the service and adds an additional layer of comments.

Once you add the Netfix Party extension to your browser, it will be located on the right side of the address bar, you will identify it because it has the letters “NP”. Once installed, what you should do is open your Netflix account in the Chrome browser, go to the series or movie you want to watch, and start playing.

So, you can pause it, and press the “NP” button located to the right of the search bar, and then “Start Party”. This will allow you to obtain a Web address, which you must share with your friends, they must have followed the previous procedure, that is, have the Chrome extension installed, and also log in to their Netflix account.

Watch2Gether

If you are not looking for Netflix, but rather share videos or even podcasts, your option is , an online service that allows you to copy the website of several places on the Internet to view content at the same time with your friends.

The most popular here is YouTube, but you can also watch with more people at the same time Vimeo, Twitch, Instagram, Twitter, Dailymotion or Facebook, among other services such as Deezer and Soundcloud music or even podcasts.

You must create an account to access the service, and once inside you can create a playlist or place the video you want, share the link, and voila. When people come to watch the video, you can chat using a chat located on the right side.

This service works through the website for computers, and also for mobile phones, making it very convenient to use. On mobile the video is displayed at the top of the page and at the bottom you can chat while it is playing.

Facebook Watch Party

If you are a lover of Facebook and the programs or content that you can find on this free platform, the same social network has a tool called Facebook Watch Party, which allows you to select the video you want to watch and invite your friends to watch them together.

This action can be done in groups already created or simply by opening a video, and sharing in the group or with friends at the bottom right.