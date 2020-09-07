How to watch Disney Plus in Spanish

Disney is a company with a very strong presence in Spanish-speaking countries. So it comes as no surprise that their service Disney Plus, Launched in November 2019 in the United States and in March 2020 in Spain, it allows you to easily view its contents with dubbing or subtitles in Spanish. (So Disney Plus interface works).

The service offers two options: Spanish or Latin American Spanish. The dubbing in Spanish is with the accent of the inhabitants of the Iberian Peninsula. The other is a “neutral” Spanish typical of the dubbing that is done in Mexico.

In principle, before selecting your preferences for the content, you can choose the language in which you want the signs and label to appear in the app. In the mobile version, the Disney Plus app will appear in the language you have selected for your phone.

In the desktop version you go to Profile that you find in the upper right corner with an image of Mickey Mouse, click on Select Profiles which by default will take you back to the image of the famous mouse (there you can also create more profiles ). Click on Mickey again and in that menu select your preferred language at the bottom.

Subtitles and dubbing on Disney Plus

Turning on subtitles and dubbing is the same on the mobile and desktop versions, and it’s a breeze. Once you start playing the content, swipe your finger or mouse over the screen and go to the menu icon in the upper right corner. Click there and a menu will open with the language options for Audio (dubbing) and Subtitles (subtitles). You can choose these two options in Spanish and also Dutch, French, English or other languages ​​- or turn off the subtitles completely.

We tested this feature with previous Marvel and Pixar movies and Disney Plus exclusive original content – like The Mandalorian, a Star Wars series – and in all cases both the dubbing and the subtitles were activated immediately and worked very well. The dubbing and subtitling work is of very good quality, one of the advantages of Disney’s strong presence and long relationship with Spain and Latin America.

