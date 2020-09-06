How to use Zoom with AirPlay on Mac and iOS

Sarah Tew / CNET



Apple AirPlay and Zoom, the hottest video conferencing app, they get along quite well. Here we tell you how to use the Apple tool together with the video calling application.

The first thing you need to know, in case you don’t already know, is what AirPlay is. This tool allows you to send audio or video from an Apple device to a compatible speaker or television. But beware that not all Apple and third party products are compatible; Take a look at the Apple page for the requirements and which products are compatible.

How to use Zoom with AirPlay on a Mac



Start a video call in the Zoom app for Mac Go to the AirPlay option on your Mac (it’s the icon of a square with a triangle) in the menu bar, in the upper right corner In the menu that appears, click on the name of the device to which you want to send the video and audio of the call The Mac will ask you for a code that appears on the monitor to which you will send the image (in case it is only audio, this code is not needed) When you finish the conversation, simply go back to the AirPlay icon and disable the function

How to use Zoom with AirPlay on iOS

Once you start the video call, activate the Control Center of your device (this is done by sliding down the right part of the upper part of the screen) and activate the AirPlay option Select the device you want to send the image and audio to Enter the code that appears on the device that receives the content It is automatically shared with the device until the user stops sharing the image

Zoom has become very important during the forced confinement because of the COVID-19 outbreak. At CNET en Español we have several guides on the service for you to take advantage of. You find some of these here, below:

Coronavirus: This is how the pandemic is lived around the world [fotos] To see photos

