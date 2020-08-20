How to use Zoom in Spanish

Sarah Tew/CNET



Zoom is one of the most popular video conferencing applications of the moment and that rivals Skype and FaceTime. If you want to start using it in Spanish, here we explain how to change the language, although later we recommend you read the 13 tips the Zoom that you should know if you are new to using the tool and even how to change funds to make it look like you’re on the beach.

In addition to English or Spanish, Zoom is also available in Traditional Chinese, French, German, Japanese, Portuguese, Russian, and Korean. Next, we will show you how to change the language in the apps for Mac, Windows and the web version of the video conferencing service.

Zoom into Spanish on your computer

If you are going to download Zoom on your computer, you should know that it is available for PC, Mac and Linux. According to the company’s website, in this case, the language of the app is predetermined by the language selected on your own computer.

If your personal or work computer is in English, but you want to use Zoom in Spanish to better understand the options, one option is to manually change the language of the same. Here you can read how to change the language if you use Mac or Windows.

How to change the language of Zoom on Mac

A slightly easier option that only affects Zoom is to click on the Zoom icon and change language within the select options.

Zoom



Please note that when changing the Zoom language, the application will need to be closed and restored.

How to change the language of Zoom in Windows

To change the language of the Zoom application in Windows, you must follow these steps:

Select the ^ symbol on the Windows taskbar, right next to the clock.

Select with the right click, and in the app bar, open Zoom.

Zoom



When you put the cursor over the Zoom icon you will see the options and, among them, is change language.

Zoom will restart once you do this.

Change Zoom to Spanish in its Web version

If you are on the Zoom.us website, the language will automatically be the one you have in your browser. But, you can modify it if you wish.

Zoom



Browse the website to the bottom of the zoom.us page.

You will find a “languages” section, unfold it and select the Spanish or the one that suits you best.

If you need to change the Zoom language on your cell phone, keep in mind that in this case it will depend directly on the language you have configured on your cell phone.