How to use your favorite WhatsApp stickers on Telegram

César Salza / CNET



One of the most frequent questions when WhatsApp users decide to go over or start using Telegram is: how to use the stickers WhatsApp on Telegram? And although you might think it is impossible, it is not.

Both WhatsApp and Telegram use the same format for the stickers, called “.webp” and they even have the same size, about 512×512 pixels, which makes the stickers from both platforms can be used easily.

Of course, keep in mind that if you are an Android user you will have more options than if you have an iPhone.

César Salza / CNET



Option for iOS and Android

The simplest option if you want to send a particular sticker is to copy it directly to your computer and forward it from one service to the other.

To do this, you must open the Web version of WhatsApp and then:

Choose the sticker that you like

Select “save image as”

Save the file to your computer

The next step will be to open the Web version of Telegram and upload the file from the location where you saved it.

Copy stickers to Android in bulk

If your cell phone is Android, the situation is simpler, since you can copy the stickers in a simple way. Regardless of the make or model of your cell phone, go to the file manager and follow these steps.

Find your File Manager (it can be called “files” or “my files” or “files” if your cell phone is in English)

Go to the “Applications” section

Find WhatsApp and then access the folder called “Media” and in it you will find a folder called “Stickers”

Once there, press one or more stickers and select “Share” with Telegram, and send them to your personal cloud in this application.

Ready, you can now use your favorite WhatsApp stickers on Telegram.