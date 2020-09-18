How to use WhatsApp Web on an Android tablet or iPad

WhatsApp



Tablets use mobile operating systems and therefore it is often impossible to open WhatsApp Web on them since the app detects your device as a cell phone and refers you to the mobile app that, paradoxically, is not available for tablets. However, there is a very simple trick to be able to do it from an Android tablet with Google Chrome or an iPad with Safari.

A tablet with Android and Chrome

The first thing you should do is open the WhatsApp Web page in Google Chrome and click on the options button that is in the upper right corner of the screen, on the icon with the three vertical dots. This menu will show you several options and among all of them you must choose “request desktop version” so that the browser appears as if it were a computer and not a tablet.

At this time you can activate WhatsApp Web on your tablet. To do this, open WhatsApp on your cell phone and in the configuration section select WhatsApp Web / Desktop and within it “Scan QR code”. Now you will see that your cell phone camera opens and all you have to do is scan with your phone the code that WhatsApp shows you on your tablet so that the messaging application starts working on it.

An iPad and Safari

Apple tablets also have problems opening WhatsApp Web in Safari, however there is also a simple solution. As in Android, open the WhatsApp Web page in Safari from your iPad and click on the button with the two aes (aA) located in the upper left corner and choose “Website in desktop version”.

From this moment on, the WhatsApp website will recognize your iPad as a computer and will show you a QR code. Scan that code from your phone’s app so that the service starts working on your iPad.

Although WhatsApp is the most used messaging application In the world, its desktop version is a service full of deficiencies if we compare it, for example, with the desktop versions of other instant messaging applications such as Telegram. One of these shortcomings is that it is impossible to use WhatsApp Web if you do not have your cell phone close and on, so if it runs out of battery the service cannot be used on your computer or tablet either.

These are the Google doodles dedicated to famous Latinos [fotos] To see photos