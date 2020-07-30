How to use the Tuned Facebook app?

Screenshot by Alejandra Ramos / CNET in Spanish



Facebook launched a new exclusive app for couples. The Tuned application is a social network where you and your partner can be honeyed without anyone else seeing and judging them. The creators of the app describe it as a virtual space where ‘you and your partner can be yourselves’.

So if the messaging chats are not meeting your expectations or you just want to try something new to connect with your partner during the quarantine by COVID-19, this is what you will have to do to use Tuned.

Tuned



Download the app from the App Store, since it is only available for iOS devices. At the moment, it is available only in the United States and Canada. Once the app is downloaded, you must enter your phone number to register. Tuned will send a secret code via text message as an authentication method. To continue with the process you must enter your name and pronoun of preference. The next thing is to invite your partner. Enter his phone number to send him an invitation. Once your partner joins you both can enter Tuned. In what you expect his answer you can write a welcome message, be it a note, a song, a photo, a card, a voice message or a sticker; and select your mood. When your partner accepts the invitation you will receive a notification and they can start exchanging messages, notes and more.

Create a memory album

Tuned is a very simple application that simulates a scrapbook virtual. Clicking on the plus sign (+) will bring up the options to add a note, share a song, upload a photo from the bookstore or take one instantly, send a virtual card, a voice note or send a sticker.

All your publications will appear on the main screen, and if you want to see your history you must click on the list icon in the upper right corner.

Share your mood

In addition to being able to create a virtual memory album. Tuned also allows you to share your mood with your partner. These can be selected by clicking on a colored circle icon placed in the upper right corner. By clicking you can choose between seven different colors, to see the emotions that each color stores. For example, the color red has emotions such as passion, anger or stress: the color green has the options of peace, balance and relaxation; and the blue color is associated with sadness, sensitivity and drowsiness.

Configura Tuned

To enter the settings menu you must click on the notifications icon, and then click on the settings icon. There you can access information about your account and profile, activate and deactivate notifications, offer comments to developers and download your data. And in case your relationship ends, there you will also find the option to close your session.

Tuned was developed by Facebook’s New Product Experimentation (NPE) team, and since its inception in 2019, this team has released four apps. The most recent is Hobbi, an app to document your hobbies, and there is also Whale, an app to create memes; Bump, which helps college students meet people, and a music app called Aux.