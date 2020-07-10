How to use the timer to stop playback on your iPhone or iPad

Angela Lang / CNET



If you are one of those who falls asleep listening to music or a podcast on your cell phone or tablet, we will explain how you can take advantage of the timer function of iOS to stop any playback in progress, regardless of the app in which it is taking place.

The first thing you should do is open the clock app on your iPhone or iPad and then enter the “Timer” section located at the bottom right. Here you choose, by sliding your finger through each of the time units, the number of hours, minutes and seconds that you want playback to remain active. Press “Finish” and scroll down to the “Stop playback” option and click on it until you see a yellow popcorn. Now press “save”, which will take you back to the screen with the time units and here click “Start”.

Érika García / CNET



At this time you can start playing content in the app you want, be it Apple Music, Apple TV +, Spotify, YouTube or any other. Playback will end the moment the timer reaches zero without you having to touch anything.

The Apple Watch app also allows you to set reminders with the time you should go to bed to sleep a minimum of recommended hours, a function similar to what it has added recently the streaming video app, YouTube.

