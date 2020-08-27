How to use split screen Gmail on your iPad

James Martin / CNET



The iPad has become a more useful multitasking tool for Gmail users. Google’s latest update to its email service finally added support for split screen multitasking, so you can keep your Gmail panel active on one side of the iPad screen while browsing different apps on the other side.

With the view function or split screen (Split View), you can open Gmail while checking your calendar in Google Calendar to confirm the time of a meeting, or drag and drop images from Google Photos into an email. The ability to multitask makes the iPad a more attractive device to use at work.

Split Screen for Gmail is now available to everyone from G Suite customers to personal Google accounts, based on the most recent update for G Suite.



How to use Split View for Gmail on your iPad

1. Go to the app Settings, and tap on Home Screen & Dock> Multitasking

2. Choose Allow Multiple Apps (Allow multiple apps)

3. When you open Gmail, swipe up from the bottom of the screen to open the dock.

4. Once in the dock, touch and hold the app you want to open along with Gmail and drag it to the right or left corner of your screen

5. And that’s it! Now you are ready to use Gmail together with other apps on your iPad

Split View support for Gmail was a long time coming: Apple first added the Split View feature to the iPad in 2015, with iOS 9. However, many popular apps did not initially support it. Google added Split View support for Docs, Sheets, and Slides in 2016.