How to use Quibi in Spanish

Quibi, the new platform for streaming, arrived in the United States on April 6 with 50 programs distributed in its three content categories: Movies, Without Scripts and Documentaries, in addition to the Daily Essentials.

Unlike other services, Quibi series and movies they are offered in small fragments or as their name indicates in “quick bites“so its chapters last no more than 10 minutes. And yes, even movies are divided into chapters.

The app is only available in the United States and according to Quibi, later it will be launched in other Anglo-Saxon countries, and later it will be a world premiere. However, there are no dates or time estimates for entry to other countries.

As for the language options within the Quibi app, these are limited, although it does have the option of placing subtitles in Spanish. We tell you how to activate them:

Quibi subtitles

To activate and deactivate the subtitles in Quibi is very easy. Once you start playing the content you want, click on the screen of your mobile device to bring up the options menu at the bottom of the screen. Now, click on the Close Caption (CC) icon and choose between English (CC), English and Spanish. You can also choose to completely disable subtitles.

However, Quibi does not have the option to view dubbed content, and the app also does not have the option to change the language to Spanish.

Quibi plans to release 175 original shows in his first year and 8,500 bites of content. Among the celebrities you can find within the platform are acclaimed directors such as Peter Farrelly, Steven Spielberg and Guillermo del Toro; and stars like Demi Lovato, Will Smith, Kevin Hart, Tyra Banks, Zac Efron, Bill Murray, Anna Kendrick, Joe Jonas, among others.

You can download Quibi from the App Store or Google Play Store and take advantage of the 90-day free trial if you register before April 20. After the trial period, you can opt for the monthly subscription of US $ 5 with commercials, or pay US $ 8 per month to access the version without commercials. If you are a T-Mobile customer, you can take advantage of free one-year subscription Quibi.