How to use camera mirror mode in iOS 14

Angela Lang / CNET



With iOS 14 comes a new mode for the camera called Mirror Front Camera or Flip front camera.

This function joins the iPhone 11 slofie to provide a subtler and more useful selfie tool. We must point out that this is one of the many iOS 14 features that have already been available on Android devices for a while. When you activate it and switch to the front camera, it will take a photo that will be your mirror image, instead of flipping it as the camera usually does. Some users find this a bit odd, as the image you take is not the same as what you see from the viewfinder.



Playing:

Watch this:

The 5 functions that iOS 14 copied to Android

4:02



Ultimately, it doesn’t change your selfie too much, but some people anticipate that reversed version that is more familiar, because it is like looking in the mirror.

16 new features of iOS 14 shown in images [fotos] To see photos

How to use mirror mode in iOS 14

With iOS 14 installed, the Flip Front Camera or Mirror Front Camera setting is disabled by default. Here’s how to activate it:

Go to Settings> Camera. Under Composition, slide the switch to the On position for Flip Front Camera or Mirror Front Camera. Go back to the camera app, and flip the camera so that it is facing your face. The image will appear as you see yourself in the mirror.

Below you see a side-by-side comparison of a regular selfie and a selfie taken with Flip Front Camera or Mirror Front Camera mode activated.

Alison DeNisco Rayome/CNET



You can follow these same instructions to disable Flip Front Camera or Mirror Front Camera and return to default settings for selfies.