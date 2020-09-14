How to update your Huawei cell phone to EMUI 10

Angela Lang / CNET



Many of the phones launched by Huawei in 2018 and 2019 can be updated to their interface for Android EMUI 10, a version that incorporates Android 10 and its services.

You can check here the complete list of Huawei phones that upgrade to EMUI 10. Phones like the Huawei Mate 30 Pro They already incorporated this software, although because it was launched after the United States veto came into effect, this cell phone, unlike all its predecessors, does not have Google services or applications.

If your phone is not on the list, there are some Huawei cell phones that may be of interest to you and that are available at a good price:

How to update a Huawei cell phone

The first thing you should know to get the EMUI 10 update is to confirm that you have the latest version of the Huawei interface, which is EMUI 9.1. If you do not have it, you will have to perform all the previous updates until you reach the most recent one.

To do this, on your Huawei cell phone you have two ways to update your cell phone.

Way 1: You must go on your phone to the Settings application, and from there to System and Software Update. In this section you will see what interface you currently have and you will be able to see the updates that you have pending. If you don’t see any, try to refresh several times or restart your phone.

Way 2: Through the HiCare application, once you access it, you will have the possibility to see the “update” area and review the available versions.

Problemas de EMUI 10

Huawei’s Spanish website warns of some known bugs that could arise with the EMUI 10 update. Among them:

Some banking applications may not be compatible.

Messaging apps that don’t work with Android 10 would have problems in general.

Twin function apps will need to be reactivated.

PUBG Mobile requires a screen configuration other than HDR or the game will make your panel blink.

Samsung watches can automatically switch off after certain periods. The company says it will solve this problem in an upcoming release.

The 30x zoom and its finger pinch function can fail, requiring the camera to zoom in the traditional way.

