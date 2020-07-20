How to transfer your data from your Android phone to an iPhone

So you made up your mind and bought the new iPhone SE, but the only problem is that all your stuff is on your old Android phone. Just as Samsung and Google facilitated the change from an iPhone to a Pixel or a Galaxy Note 10, Apple has an easy way to transfer all your data to your new iPhone: it is an Android application created by Apple, called Move to iOS.

This process will transfer contacts, message history, website bookmarks, email accounts, calendars, photos and videos, and download any free Android app from the iOS app store. In our tests, this process worked very well with phones running Android 9 or earlier. I tried to get it to work on Android 10 phones, but the phones didn’t connect to each other.

For one thing, I would imagine that many people are updating older phones with older Android versions. But on the other hand, by the time you read this note, maybe Move to iOS will work with Android 10. We have contacted Apple but have not yet received a response.

Transfer data from Android 9 or earlier

Since we are transferring data, the first thing you should do is charge the battery of both phones. Once the batteries are charged, connect your Android phone to a Wi-Fi network.

If you use Chrome on your phone and want to transfer your bookmarks, make sure the app is up to date before starting the transfer process.

Patrick Holland/CNET



After this, turn on your new iPhone and follow the instructions until you get to the screen of Apps & Data. Choose Move Data from Android to move your data from Android.

Install Move to iOS from the Google Play store on your Android phone and open the app. Back on your iPhone, tap Continue on the Move from Android screen. You should see a 6 or 10 digit code appear.

Apple



Go back to your Android phone and tap Continue on the Move to iOS screen and then read the Terms and Conditions and tap Accept. On the Find your code screen, tap Next in the upper right corner. Then, enter the 6 or 10 digit code when prompted.

Then, on your Android device, select the content you want to move to your iPhone on the Transfer data screen and tap Next.

This process can take a while, so I recommend starting it before bed or at another time when you are not using your phone for a while. Note that even if your Android phone indicates that the process is complete, leave both phones alone until the loading bar ends on your iPhone.

Then follow the on-screen steps to finish setting up your iPhone. Once the transfer is complete, download all matching free apps from the App Store. Finally, make sure all your content is transferred by browsing your photo gallery.

Any music, book or PDF on your Android device must be moved manually. But you can download all this from your Android phone with the Android File Transfer application on Mac or PC. Then you can add them to iTunes and sync them to your iPhone or upload them to iCloud Drive.

If you are transferring from Android 10 or higher

If you are using an Android 10 phone and transferring it to an iPhone, I recommend trying Move to iOS. If it doesn’t work, there are third-party applications for Mac and PC that should make it possible. One of them is an app called AnyTrans.

Finally, if you are heavily involved in the Google ecosystem, there is no need to leave it when you switch to an iPhone. There are dozens upon dozens of Google apps for iOS including: Google Chrome, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Calendar, Google Maps, Google Photos, YouTube, Google Play Music, Google Play Books, and Google Play Movies.