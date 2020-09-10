How to transcribe speeches in real time with Google Translate

Jaap Arriens / NurPhoto via Getty Images



Google announced that its Google Translate application on Android can now transcribe conversations in real time from one language to another; The first eight languages ​​that will be available are: English, French, German, Hindi, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, and Thai.

In January 2020 the Silicon Valley company made a demo of this new function and in March he indicated that he would launch new voice and translation tools for Android phones. However, it is until now that the real-time transcription tool reaches users.

How to make a transcription with the Translator

Download the Google Translate app and if you already have it make sure you have the latest update. Once open, tap on the “Transcribe” icon on the home screen. Select the source language and the target language. Pause and restart the transcription by clicking on the microphone icon.

According to Google, the application works in an environment with little noise and when only one person speaks at a time. In addition, the transcripts can be saved, the text size can be changed and they also have a dark theme option. The option to transcribe conversations will reach all Android users in the coming days.

How to translate a bilingual conversation?

If what you want is to have a conversation with another person who speaks in another language than yours, then use the conversation mode.

Download the Google Translate app. Once open, touch the “Conversation” icon on the home screen Select the source and destination languages To translate what is said in either language into the other, tap the center microphone icon that says Automatic To start or stop translating in a language, tap the microphone icon. If you want to save the translated transcript, click on the arrow icon and then select the star icon to store it in your Phrase List.

Recently, Google launched a feature that allows Google Assistant read long-form texts aloud such as articles, blog posts, and stories on the web. Google first showcased the feature, which is available in 42 languages, including Spanish and Hindi, at the CES show in January 2020.

