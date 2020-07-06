How to Take Advantage of Animal Crossing’s Wedding Season

Érika García / CNET



Animal Crossing: New Horizons, The popular Nintendo Switch game continues to expand its free content so you can continue to enjoy it.

The title premiered on June 1 for the wedding season that will end on June 30. In order for you to enjoy this event, remember that the console must be synchronized with the real calendar and that the game is updated to the latest version, update 1.2.1.

Once you have updated the game, Canela will inform you that the wedding season has started from the town hall. The event takes place in Cayo Fauno, so you will have to go to the airport and take a plane to the island where Fauno, Al and Paca, two alpacas who want to celebrate their wedding anniversary with a special photo shoot, will be waiting for you. which you will have to take care of.

Your mission during the wedding season will be to set up a beautiful photographic setting with the furniture provided by the characters. The catalog with the furniture will be expanded every day you do a photo session and also, you will also get heart crystals, a kind of currency that you can exchange for more items related to the event that you can take to your island.

If you want to decorate your island with a bridal touch, the ideal is that you go to Cayo Fauno every day throughout the month to get more objects and more heart crystals.

Now that you know how to take advantage of the wedding season, also try make the best gifts to your villagers and check out how to get hold of your missing items with Nookazon and our selection of tips and tricks to get the most out of the game.

The Nintendo Switch Lite is small but with a lot of fun [fotos] To see photos