He Galaxy S20 Ultra It offers important firsts for Samsung’s flagship phone series and one of them is the ability to take 108 megapixel photos.

However, 108 megapixel photos cannot be taken by default, as one would expect, instead it is necessary to activate the function and here we tell you how to do it.

How to take 108 megapixel photos with the Galaxy S20 Ultra

Open the camera app or press the power button twice in a row

Go to the top edge of the cell phone, where is the “3: 4” aspect ratio option

A new menu appears at the top and select “3: 4 108 MP”

Listo, ten en cuenta que cuando tienes la función activa no puedes cambiar entre ese lente, el gran angular y el telefoto.

Además, el procesamiento de imágenes es más lento, cada foto ocupa más espacio y no en todas las condiciones logras más detalle que con la misma cámara usando el modo de 12 megapixeles —para regresar, selecciona la opción regular de “3:4” en el mismo menú.

Similarly, the front camera on the Galaxy S20 Ultra is 40 megapixels, but by default it captures photos at 10 megapixels. If you want to take 40 megapixel photos you can follow the same steps above, but only when you have the front camera activated and selecting the option “3: 4 40MP”.

Keep in mind that both functions and cameras are the main differences that this cell phone has with the Galaxy S20 Plus and Galaxy S20.

Do you want to know better the most advanced Samsung phone? Read our Galaxy S20 Ultra review.