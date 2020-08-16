How to sign a PDF or fill a document for free on Android

Juan Garzón / CNET



The custom of many to sign a PDF document is still to print it, sign it and then scan it or take a photo of it, but with so many app of Android that you have available on your cell phone, this is no longer necessary.

If you are looking for PDF apps in the Google Play Store, you will find everything from simple viewers and editors to apps specialized in signing.

However, not all PDF signing apps are free on Android and not all offer as much flexibility.

Fortunately, there are different apps that offer a relatively good experience and allow you not only to edit but also to sign documents. Here I show you two of them to fill and sign PDF documents for free.

How to sign PDF documents for free

Download Adobe Acrobat .

. Open the app, select Records (Files) and then the document you want to edit or sign, or you can simply open the document and select to open it with Adobe Acrobat.

and then the document you want to edit or sign, or you can simply open the document and select to open it with Adobe Acrobat. Select the pencil in the lower right corner and then Fill and sign (Fill & Sign).

in the lower right corner and then Select with your finger the place where you want to write or sign, and write what you need or make your signature (you can also move it to adjust its position).

and write what you need or make your signature (you can also move it to adjust its position). Repeat the process until the PDF document is complete and select the check box in the upper left.

Select the share icon on the right side to send by email or another app, or select the three dots in the upper right corner and then Print and later Save as PDF (Save as PDF) to store it locally on your cell phone.

DocuSign and EasySign are other free apps that allow you to sign and fill PDF documents, but they have different limitations such as the number of documents you can sign. Another app that offers a lot of flexibility, but is perhaps not so friendly is Pen & PDF, in which case none of the above meets your expectations.

Keep in mind that if you have been sent a Word document to fill out and sign, you can also convert it to PDF by selecting To print and Save as PDF to be able to follow the same steps.

