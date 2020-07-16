How to sign a PDF on your Mac in seconds

Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



Working from home during the current coronavirus pandemic represents a fair amount of challenges. From managing your children’s screen time or finding time to shop for the essentials to learning new methods of getting the job done without all the normal tools you had at your disposal in an office.

For example, something as simple as signing a PDF or other document quickly becomes a tedious process of printing, scanning and emailing, and at the end of it all, you have a piece of paper that you no longer need.

However, there is good news. If you have a Mac, you can use the built-in preview application to sign a document in less than a minute, once you’ve gone through the initial setup process; This is one of my favorite hidden features on Mac. The first step is to enter your signature on your Mac (below). Then every time after that it will simply select the signature you saved and your Mac will apply it to the document to be signed. Easy peasy.

How to enter your digital signature on your Mac

1. Open your document in Preview (Vista Previa).

2. Click on the pen icon Pen.

3. Click the signature button. Signature.

4. Choose Create Signature to create your signature.

Apple will sync your signature with your iCloud account, making it available in Preview on any Mac you’re signed in to with your Apple ID.

You have three options to create a digital version of your signature:

Trackpad: Select this option if you want to write your signature on the trackpad of your Mac with your finger.

Camera: Make your signature on a piece of paper and hold it in front of the camera on your Mac. The Preview tool will recognize your signature immediately and digitize it.

iPhone: Choose this option to write your signature on the screen of your phone if it is at hand.

How to add your signature to a PDF

Now that the configuration is ready, your signature is already in the system and you will see how fast the Preview is when it comes to signing documents.

With your document open in Preview, follow the same process as just described, except that after clicking the signature button, click your signature.

A small box will appear that includes your signature in the document, which you can then drag and adjust its size. After aligning your signature, you can save the document and then share it.

I just calculated how long it takes me to open a document and click the appropriate buttons to add a signature, and I was able to do it in less than a minute.