How to share your Wi-Fi password from your iPhone or iPad

Érika García / CNET



It is common for visitors to ask you for your Wi-Fi password when they are at home, something that is usually a problem if you do not have it written down somewhere or if it is very long or complicated.

If you have a iPhone or an iPad, you can easily share your Wi-Fi network password with another Apple device. We tell you how you have to do it.

First of all, make sure that your device is connected to the Wi-Fi network that the other device wants to connect to and that the two are close to each other.

Once this has been verified, the other device must open the Settings and in the “Wi-Fi” section select the network to which you are connected. You will automatically see on the screen of your iPhone or iPad a message asking if you want to share the password of your Wi-Fi network with the other person’s device. Click on “share password” and you will see that on the other device the password field is automatically completed without you having to do anything and that it connects without having to do anything else.

As you can see, your iPhone is a very useful tool that you can take advantage of for many things such as using it to control your Apple TV from a distance.

