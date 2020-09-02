How to share your iPhone’s Internet connection with other devices

It can be very frustrating to run out of internet when you’re traveling, in a home without Wi-Fi, or your connection just drops for whatever reason. Here we explain in a few very simple steps how you can share your cell phone’s Internet connection with another device, and thus be able to access your email, social networks or even watch YouTube and Netflix videos.

First of all, however, it is important that you know what data plan you use with your telephone provider, since sharing your phone’s internet connection can be quite expensive or you can end up with your monthly data quota. In any case, this function is very useful if you need to check your urgent email or see a message or contact someone.

STEP 1: Configuration

The first thing you should do is go to “Settings” on your iPhone.

STEP 2: Share the Internet

Then click where it says “Internet Sharing”.

STEP 3: Allow others to connect

To share your Internet connection you must enable the switch where it says “Allow others to connect.” It will turn green when activated.

Save the password that appears below, since you will need it to access from the other device. If you wish, you can change the password by clicking where it says “Wi-Fi Password” to put the one you want.

STEP 4: Access the network from the other device

Finally, you must search for your cell phone network on your computer. Select “iPhone” or the name you assigned to your iPhone in the Wi-Fi settings of your computer or other device.

After a few seconds, your phone’s internet connection will be available on the new device. It is important to take into account that this feature will quickly drain your iPhone’s battery, so it is very useful to use it in brief, perhaps emergency situations. The shared Internet connection is not as fast as a Wi-Fi connection – or with an ethernet cable – but it does work and, honestly, when you run out of Wi-Fi a slow connection is much better than nothing.

