How to share Apple Music songs on Instagram Stories

James Ashley
Apple Music already allows you to share songs to Instagram Stories.

You can now share your favorite Apple Music songs directly to your Instagram stories (better known as Instagram Stories).

This integration, which did not exist in the past, seems to have been activated in recent days with an Instagram update. We’re not sure which version includes the integration between Apple Music and Instagram, so be sure to update your Instagram app before following this guide.

Something that we should also mention is that there is already a similar integration between Instagram and Spotify and it is, in fact, better than that of Apple Music and Instagram, since the publications from Spotify include a few seconds of the song, while with Apple Music you can only share a nice image of the song and a link that directs users to Apple Music.

That said, we explain how to share Apple Music songs to your Instagram Stories.

These are the steps you must follow to share a song from Apple Music to Instagram.

  1. Abre Apple Music
  2. Play the song you want to share
  3. Tap the options icon (the three dots, next to the song name)
  4. Select the Share option from the dropdown menu
  5. Find the Instagram app among the options and select it
  6. A Creating Story notification will appear
  7. Instagram will open in the window to publish a Story
  8. If you just want to put the song, publish and go. If you want to add some text, use the editing tools

As we told you, for now the publications do not include a preview of the song (sorry for my followers who missed the magic of Marc Bolan), but hopefully in the future this tool will be updated allowing you to add an extract of the song.


