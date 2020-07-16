How to set up and take advantage of your AirPods Pro on a Mac

Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



The AirPods Pro, being a product fully integrated with the products of its manufacturer Apple, they can be used without problem on both an iPhone and a Mac. The difference lies in how easy it is to use them on one platform over the other.

Use the With your iPhone and iPad it can be very easy, but on Mac the story changes a little since the settings of the AirPods Pro are a little more hidden. Check out these steps so you know how to configure gestures on the Mac, how to turn noise cancellation on or off, and how to use Siri on these wireless headphones.

Connect AirPods to your Mac

If you’ve already connected your AirPods Pro to an iPhone, connecting to a Mac will be easier. Just open the box, take the AirPods Pro out of their box and put them on. The hearing aids, when detecting that it is a product that has the same Apple ID as your iPhone, will automatically synchronize.

If pairing is not automatic, go to System Preferences (click on the Apple icon) and then the Bluetooth menu. There, select your AirPods Pro, right-click your mouse and select Connect.

Set up AirPods Pro

To configure your AirPods Pro on the Mac, stay in the Bluetooth settings (following the steps we told you before), but now we will do something different. Since your AirPods Pro appears connected, right-click Options.

Screenshot Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



In the Options menu, all the settings such as configuring the pressure options, activating the noise cancellation type and whether the microphone must be active in both headphones will appear. Play around with these settings a bit to make the settings just the way you want them.

Remember that AirPods Pro offer noise cancellation and a battery life of up to 4 hours on a single charge. Wireless headphones are one of Apple’s latest offerings in this category. You can read the full review of this product here below.

