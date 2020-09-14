How to set up a VPN in Windows 10

CNET



The easiest way to use your red privada virtual (VPN) favorite in your new It is simply downloading your VPN application from the Windows store and installing it, just as you did in your previous version of the operating system. Using a VPN app is also the best way to take advantage of its additional features, which can range from ad blocking to automatic selection of the fastest connections. But if you’re curious about tech, another option is to try Windows 10’s built-in VPN client.

It may sound complicated, but the process takes only 15-20 minutes and can be divided into two main components: (1) creating a VPN profile and (2) connecting to the VPN. Here we present the step by step.

What you will need

A VPN service: even when you are To manage your connection to a VPN, you still have to choose which VPN service you want to connect to. The service you choose will determine who manages the servers you are about to connect to.

Check our Updated directory of the best VPNs to give you a quick idea of ​​which provider may be the best for you. But, no matter which service you choose, please pay attention to any red flags that may indicate a low level of privacy.

Choose a protocol– During the setup process, you will be asked to choose a protocol from a list. In simple terms, the protocol you choose will determine the strength of your encryption. There are several types of protocols that VPNs can use, and the one you choose will certainly use some of them. The four most common are: PPTP, L2TP / IPSec, SSTP, and OpenVPN. During setup, you must tell Windows what type of protocol your VPN uses by selecting it from a list. Your VPN provider can tell you what protocol it uses.

Create a VPN profile and connect to it

1. On your Windows 10 desktop, right-click the button Start (Start) and select Settings (Setting) on the menu.

2. In the window that appears, click Network & Internet (Red and Internet) and then select VPN from the list of connection options on the right side of the screen.

3. Click on Add a VPN connection (Add a VPN connection).

4. This will take you to a configuration screen. In VPN provider (VPN provider), click the drop-down menu and select the option Windows (built-in) (Windows (integrated)).

5. In the countryside Connection name (Connection name), type in the name you would like to give to this particular connection. Make sure it is a name that you can easily recognize as a VPN connection. For example, if you are using ExpressVPN and you want this connection to be the one you use to connect to a New York server, you can name the connection “ExpressVPN, New York server.”

6. In the countryside Server name or address (Server name or address), enter the address of the server you are connecting to. Your VPN service can provide you with this information. It’s generally like a website URL, with a five- or six-character alphanumeric string followed by the name of the VPN service you are using.

7. In the drop-down menu VPN type (VPN type), they will ask you to choose a protocol, like the ones we mentioned above. Select the one your VPN service uses.

8. In the drop-down menu Type of sign-in info (Login information type), choose the way to log into your new VPN connection. Each VPN provider has its own preferred method, so we recommend checking with your provider to be sure. However, for most commercially available private VPNs, it is normal to select Username and password (Username and password).

This means that every time you choose this new VPN connection on your Windows 10 computer, you will need to log in with the same username and password that you normally use to log in to your VPN service on any other device.

9. Click the button Save (save). With this, you have created your VPN profile, and all that is left for you to do is connect to it.

10. Go back to the configuration page Network & Internet (Red and Internet) and select VPN from the options on the right side of the screen, as you did before. Your newly created VPN connection will appear in the list (in our example, “ExpressVPN, New York server”). Select it and click Connect (Connect).

And that’s it. As we said, you probably don’t have some of the extra features that you would have when using your VPN provider’s downloadable app, but on the other hand, you can now better control your connection and don’t have to deal with potentially resource-consuming software. It runs constantly in the background.

