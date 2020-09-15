How to send your podcast to Spotify, iTunes or Google Podcasts?

CNET



Apple is, according to studies, the platform with the most people listening to podcasts in the United States, while Spotify is the second most important. Therefore, if you decide to make a podcast, it is important that you publish it on all possible platforms.

The first thing to know is that you cannot directly upload an audio file to Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or Google Podcasts. You must first upload your audio to an audio hosting site —one of the most popular in Spanish and free is iVoox, although there are also others like Buzzsprout with initial plans at no cost.

Another option may be to store the podcast directly on your website, although everything will depend on your web hosting.

Once you make the decision of where to host your audios, the most important step comes, which is to make it known on the most important platforms.

Here is our Android Update podcast and we explain how to send your podcast to Apple Podcast, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

How to upload a podcast to Spotify?

To upload podcasts to Spotify you must send your created podcast directly to the company’s website. For this, the platform offers a page called Spotify for Podcasters, which allows you to send your RSS generated through the place where you host your podcast. Keep in mind that you must have an account on the platform or create one that is only related to the podcast, whichever you prefer.

Take into account also that to promote your podcast you will need a totally square image in the highest possible resolution, as explained by the company’s website (TIFF, PNG and JPEG formats are accepted). You can review here all the specifications that the podcast must meet to be accepted on Spotify. Also, here is the frequently asked questions and answers website.

How do I upload a podcast to iTunes or Apple Podcasts?

In order to publish a podcast on Apple Podcasts, formerly known as iTunes, the first requirement is to have an Apple ID, which is nothing more than an account created on the Apple website and which, generally, is used on all the devices you have of the company. If you don’t have an account, you can create one here.

Apple requires your podcast to come from an RSS feed, just like Spotify, so you can’t directly host the audio file there either.

As for the image to promote the podcast, it must be square, a minimum of 1,400×1,400 pixels and a maximum of 3,000×3,000 pixels, in JPEG or PNG formats. Note that it cannot be an image with explicit content or contain logos or trademarks patented by Apple, nor can you place Apple hardware or make references to illegal use of drugs or violence.

Once you have the RSS and the image ready, you can go to Apple’s Podcasts Connect to send your podcast to the company, which will check that you meet the necessary parameters and publish it when it is ready to do so. Apple strongly emphasizes that you must take care of the metadata or descriptive information of each chapter, so that your podcast can be considered to be promoted internally. This is the Podcasts Connect question page, which can be very helpful when submitting your show to Apple.

How to upload a podcast on Google Podcasts?

Google makes it quite easy to publish a podcast on their service. Although it is not the most used currently, it is important because the Google search engine shows results in podcasts, so surely to maximize the reach of your program you want to be there.

There is a website called Google Play Podcasts Portal, which you can access with your Gmail account and add the RSS feed of your podcast. The policies for the image are the same as on the other two sites.

In all cases, you will have to wait until your podcast is approved. If they find any problems, they may ask you to do reviews.