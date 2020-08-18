How to select the best subscription video game service

Confinements and quarantines related to coronavirus crisis they remain active in most states, and many people have turned to video games to pass the time and be entertained.

If you have already tired of your PS4 or Xbox One (and you’re not sure you want to shell out money for a PlayStation 5 or a Xbox Series X later this year), you might want to try some subscription gaming service out there. Many offer early access to advance games, exclusive content, creative indie titles, and options that can enhance your console experience.

It is difficult to decide which is the best service for streaming games for you, so here are information and tips on each of them to help you make the right choice.

SHE Gaming giant Electronic Arts offers two gaming services: EA Access, which works with Xbox One and PS4 consoles, and Origin Access, which works with PCs. EA Access membership is $ 4.99 per month or $ 30 per year. When you subscribe, you get access to a Vault Games catalog that includes titles like Madden NFL 20, Anthem, Battlefield V and the classic Sims 4 console version. With the service of streaming EA Access, you can also play a 10-hour trial of new games before their launch day. For example, when EA Access was released for PS4, it introduced a trial version of Play First for Madden NFL 20 before its official release date. Some Vault games can be played offline, but Play First Trials require an internet connection. The games can be played without an Xbox Live Gold or PlayStation Plus account, but having those accounts allows you to use the online features. In addition, service members streaming of EA Access games get 10 percent off all EA games and digital content. For example, if a game has a total price of $ 60, a membership would reduce the price to about $ 54. EA also offers Origin Premier for $ 15 a month or $ 100 a year. A Premier subscription gives you full early access to new games and access to the Premier Vault, as well as additional in-game content and 10 percent off purchases.

Screenshot by Joseph Kaminski/CNET A subscription to the gaming platform for streaming PlayStation Now gives you access to over 800 PS4, PS3 and PS2 games on PlayStation 4 and PC. You can download games to your console or play them on streaming. PS Now offers a seven-day free trial, then three plans: $ 10 per month, $ 25 for three months, or $ 60 for one year. PS Now includes exclusive games and popular hits, such as Doom Eternal, Call of Duty: Warzone, The Last of Us, Just Cause 4 and Shadow of the Tomb Raider. There are also multiplayer online games, sports games, and family options available as well. Game collections are updated monthly. Till the date, Iron Man VR and The Last of Us II have been delayed. To get started, you need a PS4 or PC, a PlayStation Network account, and a DualShock 3 or 4 controller. In addition to the PS Now subscription, PlayStation recommends an active broadband connection of 5 Mbps or higher. If you are using a PC, you will need to download the PS Now application.

Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass offers unlimited access to more than 100 games on console, PC, or both. The subscription offers popular games like Ori and Will of the Wisps, Bleeding Edge, and NBA 2K20. The games are categorized into several categories so that you can easily find the one that is right for you, whether it’s family, action, or games that are expiring soon from the platform. From there, just download the game to start playing. There are different plans depending on your gaming needs, such as the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate that costs US $ 14.99 a month and adds the benefits of Xbox Live Gold and the Xbox Game Pass (usually US $ 9.99 a month each). With this bundle, you get those benefits on console and PC. Xbox Game Pass for PC is available on Windows 10 after downloading the Xbox beta app from the Microsoft Store. For now, the PC Gaming Pass has an introductory price of $ 1 for the first month; then you will have to pay US $ 4.99 per month.

James Martin/CNET Uplay Plus is Ubisoft’s subscription gaming service and includes a library of over 100 games for $ 14.99 per month. In addition to its catalog of games, you also receive early access to beta programs, free weekends, trials, expansions and discounts on the games you decide to buy. You will be able to play games like Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey and Far Cry: New Dawn on PC. The Ubisoft Uplay desktop app is not available on Mac computers.

Apple launched its mobile game subscription service of US $ 4.99 a month or US $ 50 a year in September 2019, as part of the public beta version of iOS 13. Now you can play more than 110 games on iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch devices , Mac and Apple TV. When you sign up, you can try Apple Arcade with a one-month free trial. The service features exclusive single-player, multiplayer, and AR games in various genres from developers including Square Enix, Bandai Namco, Ubisoft, Capcom, and Hipster Whale. Some of the top titles include old (and very popular) games like Pac-Man Party Royale, Rayman Mini and Frogger in Toytown, along with new hits like Crossy Road Castle and Ultimate Rivals: The Rink. Apple Arcade lives in the App Store and games are downloaded to your device so you can play offline. You can play directly on any of your Apple devices, or you can also use Microsoft Xbox One S and PlayStation DualShock 4 controllers for a more traditional console experience.

Google If you like the idea of ​​mobile games like Apple Arcade, but don’t have an iOS device, Google Play Pass is a solid option for Android users. The mobile game subscription service offers a 30-day free trial, then costs $ 4.99 per month for up to six family members to use. Google Play Pass gives you access to more than 350 games and applications without ads, payments, or in-app purchases. Play Pass is easy to find in the Google app store on your phone. Just click on the settings bar in the upper left corner and tap on Play Pass. After subscribing, you will see an icon of ticket together with the elements of the Play Store that are part of the program, a good filter to find quality downloads.

GameClub / Screenshot by Shelby Brown / CNET GameClub is a mobile game subscription service packed with catalog games that gives you access to over 100 titles, descriptions, game histories, tips, and strategies. For US $ 4.99 a month you can play games without ads or in-app purchases. No internet connection is required as the games are downloaded from the app store, they are not played by streaming. Also, game progress is saved locally on your device, you can share your subscription with family members and play on multiple iOS devices. The Android app is still in beta with a future release planned. GameClub organizes content similar to Apple Arcade. You can classify different genres like RPG, strategy, adventure, action, tower defense and arcade. Apart from old favorites and hidden gems, the app adds more titles regularly. Most recently, GameClub brought Big Journey, Bardbarian, and Monster Wars to the platform. Some games, like Mikey Shorts and Mage Gauntlet, are also compatible with PS4 DualShock and Xbox Wireless controllers via Bluetooth. Ultimately, the choice between Apple Arcade, Google Play Pass, and GameClub depends on which device you have – and which games interest you the most.