How to see the official lottery result: Mega Millions, Powerball and more

If you play the lottery in the United States, you are probably interested in knowing the results of these games. Whether it’s Mega Millions, Powerball or the popular New York Lotto and California SuperLotto Plus.

Mega Millions



Check the Mega Millions lottery result

Megamillions, also known in Spanish as Mega Millions, is a lottery game in which you must choose five main numbers from 1 to 70 and an additional number from 1 to 25, which is called Mega Ball.

There are nine categories in which you can get a prize. The largest starts at $ 40 million and grows to a minimum of $ 5 million each time it accumulates. The jackpot is won by matching all six numbers, although there are also prizes with different combinations, the smallest being US $ 2, which is awarded to people who only get the Mega Ball number right.

Mega Millions is played every Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 p.m. Eastern Time, and tickets can be purchased that day until 10:45 p.m. EDT, or at 9:45 p.m. Central Time and 7 a.m. : 45 pm Pacific time.

Check the Powerball lottery result

Power Ball is a game very similar to Megamillions. You must select five numbers between 1 and 69, and choose the special Powerball number that goes from 1 to 26. Each ticket has a price of US $ 2, although you can also add the Power Play option for US $ 1, and that multiplies any profit, except the jackpot.

As with the previous one, there are up to nine possible prizes, the greater the number of correct numbers, the greater the profit.

Powerball is played every Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time. The deadline to play is a few hours before — 8:59 pm Eastern time, 7:59 pm Central time, and 5:59 pm Pacific time.

Something you should know is that Mega Millions and Powerball have a single result in the whole country, although each state manages it locally. Not all states participate in these lotteries. To this we must add that each state may have additional lotteries, two of the most popular are California and New York.

Calottery SuperLotto Plus: California Lottery Results

The California SuperLotto Plus lottery allows the selection of five numbers between 1 and 47 and a Mega number from 1 to 27. Like the others, it has nine possibilities of winning a prize and uses the same mechanism.

It is only played in California on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 7:45 pm local time.

New York Lotto: New York Lottery Results

New York Lotto or the New York Lotto, is made up of the selection of six numbers plus a bonus number among 50 numbers. To start winning you must match at least three numbers and if you hit all six, you will have the highest prize. There are a maximum of four categories in which you can win a prize.

The New York Lotto is played every Wednesday and Saturday at 11:21 pm local time. The last time to purchase a ticket is at 11:00 pm