How to see the mass of the Vatican Easter Vigil on the Internet

Franco Origlia/Getty Images



It is a different Easter than any we have seen in the modern era. In 2020, Pope Francis will not leave the Vatican, will not visit the Colosseum in Rome for the Way of the Cross on Good Friday, nor visit a prison on Maundy Thursday for the washing of the feet.

These measures obey the rules of confinement and social distancing imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic in Italy and the Vatican. Hence, the Holy Father Francis officiates all the liturgical celebrations of Holy Week 2020 from the Basilica of Saint Peter.

The Easter Vigil, which Pope Francis will officiate at the Vatican on the night of Saturday, April 11, is the most important liturgical celebration not only of Holy Week, but of the entire Catholic calendar, as it commemorates the resurrection of Jesus. Here we explain how to see the homily of the Holy Father Francis on the Internet.

The official website of the Holy See will broadcast the Easter Vigil live, starting at 9 pm Rome time. This is equivalent to 3 p.m. Eastern Time (12 p.m. Pacific Time in the United States).

He streaming The Easter Vigil live will also be broadcast on the Eternal Word Television Network (EWTN).

In addition, the EWTN network will broadcast live online Sunday April 12 (Easter Sunday), the Easter Mass of Resurrection and the Blessing City and the World beginning at 11 am (Rome time), which is equivalent to 5 am Eastern time in the United States (2 am U.S. Pacific time).

If you want to be attentive to the liturgical celebrations that Pope Francis will officiate at Easter, this is the calendar:

On April 5 the Easter celebrations began with Palm Sunday. That day the blessing of bouquets took place in St. Peter’s Square and the procession before Holy Mass.

Here you can see the video with the Homily of Pope Francis at the Palm Sunday Mass on April 5, 2020.

On April 9, Holy Thursday, the Pope will preside at the Evening Mass at the Lord’s Table at 6 pm (Rome time) in St. Peter’s Basilica. On this Holy Thursday, the Holy Father will not celebrate the usual washing of the feet in a Roman prison.

Although you cannot join your parish for this year’s # Holy Week2020 and Easter due to the pandemic # COVID19, come to the heart of the Church to join the Holy Father as he guides us through the end of Lent towards the Death and Resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ pic.twitter.com/2z56dSxNyt – EWTN Vaticano (@EWTNVaticano) April 4, 2020

On April 10, Good Friday, the celebration of the Passion of the Lord will be at 6 pm (Rome time) in the Vatican Basilica. He Way of the cross It will take place at 9 pm (Rome time) in the St. Peter’s Basilica Cemetery.

On Easter Saturday, April 11, the Easter Vigil will be – as we already indicated – at 9 pm (Rome time) in St. Peter’s Basilica.

On April 12, Easter Sunday, Pope Francis will preside over the Mass in St. Peter’s Square at 11 am (Rome time), and at 12 pm (Rome time) there will be a Blessing City and the World.

On Easter Sunday the Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli will offer a solo concert entitled Music for Hope from the Duomo of Milan, which will be broadcast exclusively on streaming through Bocelli’s YouTube channel.

The Vatican has an official YouTube channel, Vatican News, which broadcasts on streaming 24 hours what happens in St. Peter’s Square in the Vatican.

There is the possibility to select the EWTN transmission from various parts of the world; that is, you can select from the following channels of streaming:

Spain / Latin America

Canada

United Kingdom / Ireland

Pacific Asia

Africa / Asia

In German

In addition to the channels streaming of Internet video, the EWTN chain has three radio stations online: EWTN Radio, EWTN Radio Plus and EWTN Radio Católica Mundial.

Streets, cities, museums and stadiums deserted by the coronavirus [fotos] To see photos