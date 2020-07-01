How to see NASA’s Perseverance vehicle before its trip to Mars

NASA hopes to launch its next Martian vehicle on July 20, and the space agency will release details of the mission to the public this Wednesday, June 17.

He Perseverance vehicle to explore Mars will launch into space from Cape Canaveral, Florida, aboard the United Launch Alliance’s Atlas 5 rocket on July 20. From there, Perseverance will embark on a months-long journey to the Red Planet. Perseverance is slated to reach Mars in February 2021.

NASA’s Perseverance rover.

Perserverance is the successor to Curiosity and will bring more scientific capabilities to explore Mars. Perseverance will be tasked with studying the planet’s geology and looking for signs of past microbiotic life on Mars. The rover will collect soil and rock samples that will eventually be transported to Earth for study.

NASA will preview the mission on Wednesday, June 17 at 11 am Pacific time with leaders, scientists and engineers from the space agency. NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine will also be present.

You can see the event through streaming live (link above). NASA encourages the public to ask questions on social media during the presentation using the hashtag #AskNASA.