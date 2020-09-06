How to see famous places of the world in real time on the Internet

Joseph Kaminski / CNET



Images that only seemed possible in science fiction movies: Venice, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Madrid and Rome depopulated in broad daylight. It is the result of the confinement and social distancing measures that the governments of different countries have decreed to combat the pandemic of COVID-19.

In many of the cities and famous places of the planet there are cameras installed that broadcast live 24 hours a day. Thus, many of us can take a real-time look at places like Times Square, the canals of Venice, Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro or St. Peter’s Square in the Vatican, for example. What do they look like now in this time of global quarantine?

Here we share the links and some videos of these cameras, to see live what some emblematic sites look like in times of COVID-19.

San Francisco

The city of the Golden Gate Bridge has many cameras that broadcast live what happens in its iconic sites. For example, the nonprofit Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy, which promotes educational and conservation programs, maintains two cameras that record live events in the vicinity of the Golden Gate Bridge from around Crissy Field.

The California Academy of Sciences, located in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park, scheduled a live YouTube broadcast of its NightLife & Friends: A Virtual Event at 7 p.m. US Pacific Time on April 2. In this event on-line Interactive, users will learn how to prepare cocktails, receive drawing lessons, learn more about sharks, be guided in a meditation session and learn how a DJ edits his remixes.

Oakland

The Oakland Zoo, California, maintains five cameras that broadcast live events for 24 hours in the spaces that house bears, elephants and condors. It is an ideal option now that the venue remains closed to the public indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

New York

One of the most well-known places in New York and one of the world’s epicenters of the New Year celebration, Times Square can be viewed in real time from various angles. On YouTube there is a video in 4K resolution that broadcasts 24 hours a day what happens at the foot of the red steps of the TKTS box office where tickets for Broadway shows are sold.

The EarthCam.com website has seven cameras posted in Times Square: one with shots at street level, in Duffy Square, on Broadway, at the crossroads, and another with a south view, for example. All cameras have sound and allow close-ups.

The webcamtaxi.com page also has a camera that broadcasts a view of Times Square live from Broadway. WorldCams.tv also maintains a Webcam that broadcasts in real time what is happening in this emblematic New York destination.

Of course, the cameras provide an unusual sight, with few pedestrians and vehicles.

Venice

The Italian city canceled its mythical carnival on February 23, 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Skyline Webcams offers a comprehensive view of the once busy Plaza de San Marcos, which now looks completely empty and only traveled by two police officers (called carabinieri) to ensure that no one violates the rules of home confinement. It also offers views of the Rialto Bridge and the San Marcos basin.

The YouTube channel I Love You Venice has a camera aimed at the San Marcos basin, with the boats tied to the dock and without movement. And it also shares a Live Video called Rolling Cam, which alternates the views from different hotels in the city, making it possible to see not only the Grand Canal and the Rialto Bridge, but also streets and internal canals.

Madrid

The YouTube channel Live Camera World shares images of the emblematic Puerta del Sol, with very few people.

The Web portal Skyline Webcams has a page dedicated only to Spain, with 75 cameras that broadcast live from beaches in the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands, passing through Seville and emblematic avenues such as Gran Vía in Madrid, with no pedestrians and almost no vehicles in circulation.

Rome

The Vatican permanently broadcasts images of St. Peter’s Square in the Vatican, through its YouTube channel Vatican Media Live. On Worldcams.tv you can see the touristy Piazza Navona, today devoid of visitors, in real time. On Skyline Webcams it is unusual to come across the sight of the Trevi Fountain, without tourists tossing coins and making wishes.

Paris

EarthCam offers a live camera of the Eiffel Tower, but it is located at a distance that makes it impossible to check the absence of visitors. It is the same case of Skyline Webcams. The YouTube channel Paris TV shows the also very visited – before the COVID-19 pandemic – Sacré-Coeur de Montmartre church.

Rio de Janeiro

The legendary Copacabana beach, in Rio de Janeiro, also has its camera that transmits 24 hours a day what happens on this walk. The YouTube channel Z3ro shows a street-level view of Copacabana. In Skyline Webcams there are two cameras positioned on the beach from opposite angles.

London

The YouTube channel Fine Cine has a live camera that captures a live view of London. The VisitLondon.com website has four cameras streaming real-time views of the city.

