How to see 5 planets at once without a telescope in July 2020

If you woke up early on July 19 to enjoy the heavenly spectacle in which you could see five planets – and the Moon – at once without the aid of a telescope, congratulations. But if you missed it, don’t despair, for two reasons:

Jeffrey Hunt, an astronomy educator and former director of a planetarium who talks about the phenomenon on his website, When the Curves Line Up, witnessed the event and documented it on his site.

2. You will have the opportunity to continue witnessing the event, but without the Moon, since the phenomenon will last a few more mornings but without the presence of our natural satellite. Not bad to witness Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn at the same time.

Hunt told us about the best ways to witness the July 19 show. “Get out early in the morning, at least an hour before sunrise,” Hunt said. “Look for four bright planets – Venus, Mars, Saturn and Jupiter. They will look like very bright stars. Bright Venus will be down to the east-northeast direction. Mars will be the ‘lonely star’ of the southeast, and Jupiter and Saturn are the stars. in the southwest. Through our eyes they will not look like the photos taken by a spaceship, but like very bright stars. ”

Mercury is perhaps the most difficult to spot. Hunt advises trying to see Mercury about 45 minutes before sunrise, with binoculars.

And if you want to use technology to spot these planets, Hunt says: “Google Sky, Night Sky and Star Walk are apps that can help you locate planets in the sky.”

The show will be visible in both the Northern Hemisphere and the Southern Hemisphere. If you are viewing the planets from south of the equator, Hunt says that Mars will be in the northwest.

