How to schedule automatic startup of your Mac

Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



Your Mac can turn on automatically at the time and on the days you decide. Do you want to know how to do this? Here we guide you.

Now that more people are working from home, efficiency at work is key, which is why automatically turning on your Mac can help you save minutes. So, while you’re making your first coffee in the morning, the computer turns on and it’s ready.

These are the steps to program automatic ignition:

Screenshot Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



Go to System Preferences. This section is in the  menu (icon in the upper left corner) or from the Applications folder.

Screenshot Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



Once in System Preferences, look for the Power Saver option.

Screenshot Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



In Energy Saving, enter the Schedule option.

Screenshot Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



Now a new small window will appear where you can program what days and at what time your Mac will turn on. For example, I have it set to turn on from Monday to Friday at 5:00 to 7:00 in the morning.

In this section you can also configure the hours you want your Mac to go to sleep. For example, when you go to eat or take breaks from work. It is important to mention that the automatic start only works when your MacBook is connected to the power.