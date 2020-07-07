How to save money with free applications on your cell phone?

César Salza / CNET in Spanish



We are not all good at saving money in the bank, in the piggy bank, or in a safe. Some of us need other techniques to save money and use it when we really need it, and not spend it for spending it.

Next I am going to tell you how to save money using applications that you can download on your iOS or Android cell phone and I will also tell you which is my favorite and why.

Applications to save money

The first thing to keep in mind is that although these applications to save money are free, everything free in this digital life has a price, and in this case it is your personal data. I have been using several of these apps for more than six months and I have not had any problems, although keep in mind that in order to help you they need to have access to your account and some of them even to your Social Security Number, in the case of that are based on investment in the stock market to help you save.

The applications to save money will require that you have your personal data in hand and also access to your accounts and credit cards, in case they are necessary for the savings program that you are going to run. Although you should always go with prevention, access is granted through a secure connection that banks give to these apps, and you do not have to give them your password, so you can always disconnect them by going to your own bank.

To maintain the security of your personal data, we recommend that you do not follow any “share with friends” function, since you risk attracting attention to scammers on the social networks or the Internet.

Don’t panic, this is just information you should know, because we want you to really save.

Digit, an app to save with goals

Digit is my favorite application. It is available for iOS and Android, and it is very easy to configure. Its operation is simple, you must enter the account in which the money you want to save is as a first step.

Why do you need your account? Simple. Instead of taking $ 10 out of your pocket and putting it in the piggy bank, Digit will reach into your account following rules established by you, to help you save almost invisibly.

Digit is an application that helps you save with goal setting. Let’s say you want to save to go on your birthday about $ 1,000. And your birthday is November 15. You can establish with Digit that you want to save that money from today to that date, and the application will save a little every day.

The closer the goal is, the more money Digit will take out of your account to put it in the application, safe from you and your intentions to go out and spend your money. You can set multiple goals at the same time and set different dates for them. Keep in mind that Digit can only meet your goal if the account has a sufficient balance.

In addition, you can set Digit to stop saving when your account has a money limit, so you don’t run out of cash.

Digit can also be configured to pay your credit cards. And if you wonder how to get your money to spend it, simple, because you can send it to your account in two business days or paying US $ 0.99 in an immediate transaction.

Qapital



Qapital, if you spend, you save

Qapital is a little different from Digit, although it has the same purpose and offers other possibilities. In this money saving application you can create rules that will automatically make the app save for you. You can tell it to round up every time you spend, for example. Thus, if you spend US $ 10.50, the app will save the remaining 50 cents.

Qapital allows you to create savings goals with your family. So, if everyone wants to go on a Christmas trip, everyone can contribute a little to that common goal, and you can also create goals in the same way that you do with Digit.

Of course, unlike the previous application, in this you have to be a member to be able to use it, and there are three levels of membership: US $ 3, US $ 6 or US $ 12, the highest one offers you more tools and also gives you 10. percent interest, which is significantly lower than a savings account.

Qapital also offers a credit card, so you can spend your money whenever you want, although you can also send it back to your checking account configured in the app.

Simple



Simple

Simple is like a bank, in an application, which offers you the creation at no cost of a checking account, a debit card and a protected savings sub account. To this we must add that it has tools to help you set goals and save, you can create rules that every time you make an expense you save, and there is practically no charge for any use.

Something interesting is that the savings account has a relatively high interest rate of 1.40 percent APY, on the negative side we have that you cannot make payments from this account. Although you can use checks or the debit card.

Acorns

This is quite a different tool. Acorns is a slightly advanced money saving app, although not so much, because it is for newbies who want to play with the stock market. The idea is simple, you connect your account and Acorns makes money by rounding the amount each time you make an expense, when you reach US $ 5, send the money from your account to the app and invest them.

In the application you can configure the type of investments you want to make, and allow Acorns to invest your money for you. Unlike other apps, here you have as many opportunities to maximize your income as to lose them, since it is directly linked to the New York Stock Exchange and the investments you make.

There are different portfolios in Acorns, and the application will guide you. If you indicate that you are a novice, it will place your investment in safer funds, while if you are an expert you will be able to invest more aggressively. Something interesting is that if you buy from Acorns partners – like Nike, Airbnb, among a lot of well-known brands – these companies offer a percentage of your return purchase, which is invested in your fund.