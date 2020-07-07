How to review what happened to your coronavirus check?

Angela Lang / CNET



Beginning April 15, those taxpayers who qualify to receive a stimulus check up to US $ 1,200 as financial relief for the coronavirus crisis They will receive payment directly to their bank account, if they have direct deposit set up, according to the federal government.

For those people who don’t have the electronic funds transfer option activated with the government, the IRS opened a web portal called Get My Payment, which in Spanish translates to Get My Payment, to help people get their stimulus check economic as quickly as possible.

According to Steven Mnuchin, United States Secretary of the Treasury, once direct deposit is set up through the Get My Payment portal, the government will automatically send the payment to your account in a matter of days. If you do not have the direct deposit option configured, the check will be sent by mail, which could take longer.

If you belong to the 8 out of 10 taxpayers who receive their tax refund through direct deposit, you do not have to do anything, since the IRS will use the same bank account to deposit the check. But if you are among the 20 percent who receive the refunds by mail (or outright receive nothing), this is what you will have to do to receive your economic stimulus check automatically transferred to your bank.



How to sign up for direct deposit for the stimulus check



Starting April 15, the IRS has a dedicated web portal called Get My Payment that you can use to set up the electronic transfer of your COVID-19 economic relief check to your bank account, if you have not set up a deposit direct with the IRS. To complete the process, you may need to file your 2019 and 2018 tax returns.

Enter the Get My Payment portal and click the blue Get My Payment button to register direct deposit. By doing this, you may receive a notification that the site may be delayed due to high user demand. In the next window click OK on the use of the portal. Now, enter your Social Security Number (SSN) or your Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN), your date of birth, address and zip code.

If the IRS already has your information, the page will give you a status on your payment. If it doesn’t have your information and you qualify for payment, you can enter the route number (routing number) of your bank account and your account number (below you will see how to find these numbers) so that the government deposits your check to your bank account.

What does the IRS need to be able to deposit the payment in my bank?

You will want to have your account numbers handy and routing from your bank account. There are several ways to find this bank information.

Banking Website: your bank’s website can display your credit numbers routing and account. For Bank of America, for example, log into your account, select the account you want to use, and then tap the Information and services tab to see the numbers you need.

Banking application: If your bank has an application, there you can see your account and routing. In the Bank of America BofA app, for example, tap the account you want to use, and then scroll to the bottom of the app window to see your clearly labeled account and routing.

Printed check: At the bottom of a check you will probably see three sets of numbers: the first set of nine digits is your routing. The second set of 8 to 12 numbers is your account number. The third set, which is not used to set up direct deposit, is the check number.

There is still time to include your bank information with your taxes, even if you have not submitted them



The IRS said if you haven’t filed a 2018 or 2019 tax return yet, you should file it as soon as possible and include your direct deposit bank information on the return. Here there is more information on what you must do to file your taxes.

When will I receive the check?

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that as of April 15, more than 80 million taxpayers with IRS-configured direct deposit will receive their stimulus check. And those who are just going to do the setup using Get My Payment will receive it in “the next few days”. You can also request that your payment be deposited in other services such as Cash or PayPal.

Remember that you can use the Get My Payment portal to know when you will receive your check.

For security reasons, the IRS will mail a letter about the coronavirus stimulus payment to the user’s address. The letter will be sent within 15 days after the IRS makes the payment and will provide details on how the payment was made and the steps to follow if it was not received.