How to Return Amazon Orders: A Complete and Simple Guide

Amazon has built its reputation by making your online purchases simple and straightforward, but the same cannot be said for its returns process. Although the large number of options available to Amazon allows you to have a greater variety of ways to return your purchases, the company makes the process complicated. You may be tempted to click on the first shipping method Amazon offers, but this might not be the most convenient for you.

This is because does its best to hide the simplest and most convenient (and usually free) return methods under other more expensive or time-consuming options.

Amazon’s default return shipping services may be the most convenient for you if, for example, you live near a Kohl’s, stores now accepting returns from Amazon (and they also give you Kohl’s coupons while you are at their premises). But if this is not your case, accidentally clicking on that option will only add one more task to your to-do list.

Now, if you prefer to return the items to Amazon in the same way that you ordered them, that is, without having to walk beyond the front door of your house, we explain below the fastest, easiest and (a often) free to send items back to Amazon.

Give a reason, not an excuse

The first thing Amazon will ask you once you start the return process is why you are returning the product. It is important that you be as honest and accurate as possible. Amazon, as well as its third-party sellers, will want to resell merchandise that is in good working order (as Amazon does through its Amazon Warehouse Deals). Your items will be verified according to the reason you give for returning them.

Misclassifying a return can not only have negative repercussions on your Amazon account (it has been known of cases in which the company has prohibited sales to buyers who misuse the return process), but you can also end up paying the cost of shipping when not required.

For example, if you select “No longer needed” by default, you may be charged for the return. But if your return reason is more specific, it may not.

Here are all the return reasons Amazon lets you choose from, as well as a brief description of what each one means:

No longer needed (No longer required) – You changed your mind and don’t want the item anymore.

(No longer required) – You changed your mind and don’t want the item anymore. Bought by mistake (It was bought by mistake): you accidentally pressed Buy it Now (Buy now) or you forgot to remove an item from your cart before paying.

(It was bought by mistake): you accidentally pressed (Buy now) or you forgot to remove an item from your cart before paying. Better price available (A better price is available): You found the same item (for example, at Walmart) for less than what you paid at Amazon.

(A better price is available): You found the same item (for example, at Walmart) for less than what you paid at Amazon. Inaccurate website description (The description on the website is inaccurate): For example, the photo shows a deep blue item, but the one you received is light blue. This option is similar to “Wrong item was sent”, but different (see below).

(The description on the website is inaccurate): For example, the photo shows a deep blue item, but the one you received is light blue. This option is similar to “Wrong item was sent”, but different (see below). Item defective or doesn’t work (Item is faulty or not working) – The item may be broken or it just won’t do what it was designed to do (for example, a can opener that rotates but doesn’t cut the lid).

(Item is faulty or not working) – The item may be broken or it just won’t do what it was designed to do (for example, a can opener that rotates but doesn’t cut the lid). Product damaged, but shipping box OK (The product is damaged, but the shipping box is in good condition): The box is not dented, cut or scratched, but the item inside is damaged in appearance or function.

(The product is damaged, but the shipping box is in good condition): The box is not dented, cut or scratched, but the item inside is damaged in appearance or function. Item arrived too late (Item arrived too late) – Item was delivered after the guaranteed delivery date and did not arrive on time for, say, a birthday.

(Item arrived too late) – Item was delivered after the guaranteed delivery date and did not arrive on time for, say, a birthday. Missing or broken parts (Parts are missing or broken) – Similar to “Item is defective or not working” but does not apply to the item itself, but to the attachments, etc., that come with it.

(Parts are missing or broken) – Similar to “Item is defective or not working” but does not apply to the item itself, but to the attachments, etc., that come with it. Product and shipping box both damaged (The product and the shipping box are damaged): At some point between the time of packaging and arrival at your door, the package was mistreated and the product arrived broken.

(The product and the shipping box are damaged): At some point between the time of packaging and arrival at your door, the package was mistreated and the product arrived broken. Wrong item was sent (Wrong item shipped): in the event that you have received an item completely different from the one you ordered, and not just because the size, shape or color is not what you selected (see the option “Description on the site website is inaccurate “).

(Wrong item shipped): in the event that you have received an item completely different from the one you ordered, and not just because the size, shape or color is not what you selected (see the option “Description on the site website is inaccurate “). Received extra item I didn’t buy (I received an additional item that I did not purchase) – Something additional was packed with your order and you feel compelled to return it.

(I received an additional item that I did not purchase) – Something additional was packed with your order and you feel compelled to return it. Didn’t approve purchase (You did not approve the purchase): Someone in your family (one of your children, your spouse) or a friend (for example, you left your Amazon login session open on their computer) ordered something and they charged you.

Tell Amazon where you want your refund

Next, you must choose how you want your money back. The fastest way is to receive a credit to your Amazon account, which the online retailer will issue as soon as UPS enters your return into their system. But in this case you are obliged to spend the money on Amazon.

You can also get the funds back on your debit or credit card. But although Amazon will issue the refund as soon as UPS has your return package, it can take three to five business days for the money to appear in your account.

However, no matter which route you take, you will still have to decide exactly how you want to return the item.

Don’t just accept the default shipping method

When Amazon asks you to select a return shipping method, Kohl’s Dropoff (Delivery to a Kohl’s store) is almost always the preselected option, but it’s not always the one you want (unless you need to go to Kohl’s anyway).

To access the option UPS Pickup (UPS Pickup), you need to scroll to the bottom and maybe even click on a link that says something like 2 other return options (2 other return options).

When you finally see the option UPS Pickup (UPS pickup), the cost shown must be $ 0.00 (Unless you’ve chosen one of the return reasons Amazon charges for, in which case the store will deduct approximately $ 6 from your refund.) Tap or click UPS Pickup (UPS Pickup) and then select Confirm Your Return (Confirm your return).

Fun fact: The merchandise you order through Amazon’s Alexa digital assistant includes free returns regardless of the reason.



The only thing you need now is to pack it all up and leave it out

Follow Amazon’s instructions – probably all you have to do is print a receipt and place it in the package along with your return.

Seal the box tightly with duct tape (and even tape the return label so it doesn’t get damaged), then place the package near your front door so you don’t forget to leave it outside the next business day.

You can even set a reminder on your phone or with Alexa or Google Assistant so you don’t forget it.

If you forget to leave your return outside your home, in the best case scenario, UPS will leave you a note and try to go through it two more times. In the worst case, the UPS driver will leave a prepaid mailing label that you will have to place yourself on the package, and then you will need to take it to the nearest UPS Store or UPS delivery location.

Good luck with your returns.