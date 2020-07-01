How to remove unwanted apps on your Android phone

The single-use apps on my Android phone far exceed the apps I use on a daily basis. Whether it is the latest social network that everyone is joining or a random game that I installed to keep me entertained for a few minutes, I have too many applications on my mobile.

Not only do additional apps clutter up the app drawer, but they also take up valuable storage space on my phone.

Deleting an application on your Android phone or tablet is a simple process, which only takes a few seconds to complete. Here we show you four different ways to uninstall an application on your Android phone.

The most effective method for all Android devices.

This method works with all Android phones

The tried and tested method of removing apps from your Android phone or tablet is simple: touch and hold the app icon until the app shortcut popup appears. You will see an “i” button or you will see Application information; touch it. Then touch Uninstall.

It is simple and works on all Android devices that I have used.

Here are three other alternatives to delete apps

As with all things Android, not all phones work the same way, and there are several ways to accomplish the same task.

For example, you can see a list of all the applications installed on your phone at Settings> Applications and notifications (sometimes only appears as Applications).

Selecting an application will display the same Application Information screen that you can access from the application’s shortcut, including the button Uninstall. For some, viewing a list of all their apps in one place instead of looking through the home screen or the app drawer may be a better way to get rid of unwanted apps.

You can also uninstall apps from the Play Store.

You can also use the Play Store to uninstall apps by viewing the app’s Play Store list and selecting Uninstall next to the Open or Update button.

Some phones have different options for completing the same tasks.

On Samsung and OnePlus phones, for example, you don’t have to go through the additional step of selecting Application Info by long-pressing the app icon. There is an option called Uninstall in the application’s shortcut menu, which makes the process much easier and faster.

After deleting apps for some extra storage and shrinking your app drawer, be sure to see how to get around Android 10 with its new gesture navigation. The most important information of the week on the most popular mobile operating system in the world.