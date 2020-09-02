How to remove movies and series from the ‘Continue watching’ section on Netflix

netflix-logo-2

Netflix for Android allows you to edit your ‘Keep Watching’ list.

Angela Lang / CNET

Netflix has a section in which you add all the series and movies that you have not finished watching. This list, called “Keep Watching”, adds everything you start to see, but there may be things you never want to “keep watching.”

The Android application of the service streaming It allows you to delete content from this section, something that at the moment is coming little by little with the latest update of the app, so don’t worry if you still don’t see it available, it will arrive in the next few days. The same happens with the app for iOS, although it is also expected to arrive soon. This is what you must do to remove it.

photo5447450448110923281

To access this option you must update the Netflix app.

Érika García / CNET

First make sure you have the Netflix app updated to the latest version, 7.61.0. Once you have verified this, access your account and the main app screen.

Scroll down until you get to the “Continue watching” section and find the series or movie you want to remove from it. Click on the icon with the three horizontal dots and you will access a menu. In this menu you will see that the last option is “Remove from Row”, click on it and confirm your intention by clicking “OK”. From this moment the content you have chosen will no longer appear as a suggestion.

In addition to editing this section, you also have the option to control what your children watch on Netflix thanks to the parental control tools that the service integrates.

