How to Register as a Voter in California

2020 will be a very busy year in American politics, because in addition to the primary elections, in November the presidential elections will be held and, to cast your vote, it is essential to register or register as a voter.

On March 3 are the primary elections in California and 15 other states, a process in which the candidate of each political party will be selected, who will then compete for the presidency in the general elections on November 3. The deadline to register to vote for the primaries is February 18, while the deadline to register for the presidential election is October 19.

Once registered or registered, you will be able to vote for both state and local elections and you will not need to do the process again, unless you change the address, name or preference of the political party.

As a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic, California Governor Gavin Newsom said that for the 2020 presidential election, voters will be able to send their vote via email, while people who want to vote in person will have to follow stricter security rules.

CA is now a vote by mail state. Every registered voter will receive a mail-in ballot for the Nov election. We’ll also provide safe in-person voting options. The right to vote is foundational to our democracy. No one should be forced to risk their health to exercise that right. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 8, 2020

Before carrying out the process, check if you are already registered.

Who qualifies to register to vote

In California People who want to register to vote must:

Be U.S. citizens and residents of the state of California

Be at least 18 years old by the day of both the primary and presidential elections

Not currently be in federal or state prison or on probation for committing a felony

Not have been declared by a court to be mentally incompetent to vote

It is worth mentioning that each state has its own restrictions. Here you can review the requirements for each state.

People with a criminal record

According to the California government, people who are in state or federal prison serving a felony sentence do not have the right to register to vote. The same applies to people who are:

Serving a state prison sentence for a felony in a county jail

Waiting to be transferred to a state or federal prison for being convicted of a felony

Currently in a county jail for violating the terms of his probation

Under probation granted by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

If you are not sure what type of sentence you are serving, ask a probation, parole officer, or correctional facility staff.

Physical and online registration request

Register as a voter through a physical application, online or through el app VoterPal.

Before starting the process make sure you have on hand: your California driver license or California identification card number, the last four digits of your Social Security number (SSN) and your date of birth.

Online registration: Enter the website and fill out the voter registration application. When completing the process online, the system will search your electronic signature in the file of the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) to add your signature to your application and then send it electronically.

However, if your signature is not on file with the DMV, your information will be sent to your county elections office so you will need to print the application, sign it, and mail it to the address provided.

The online option is also used to update your registration information if you have a new address, changed your name, political party or other information. This application is available in English, Spanish, Chinese, Japanese, Hindi, Cambodian, Korean, Filipino (Tagalog), Thai, and Vietnamese.

Physical record– Pick up a voter registration application at any DMV office, post office, public library, and government office. You can request it at your county electoral office or request that it be sent to your address by dialing (800) 345-VOTE (8683) or by email. It is important that you fill out the application and send or deliver it personally to your county elections office 15 days before Election Day.

Once you have filled out the application online or physically, you will receive an electoral notification card confirming your registration. You will receive this document within two to three weeks after sending your request.

What if I didn’t register on time?

If you missed the deadline to register your vote, visit your county elections office or a polling place to make your registration conditional and vote by provisional ballot. This process is known as Conditional Electoral Registration. Once the voter registration has been processed, the Elections Department will confirm that you have not issued another ballot and will count your provisional ballot.

