How to recover your Instagram account if it has been hacked

Although we can try to protect our accounts on social networks with the two factor authentication or with a strong password, it is possible that at some point malicious third parties can access them without our permission.

If your Instagram account has been a victim of hackers, we tell you how you can easily recover it. The first thing you should do is open the Instagram application from your cell phone and check if you can recover your password in the “change password” section. Here you must enter the original email with which you opened the account or the phone number associated with it. Instagram will send you a special six-digit code to both your email and your cell phone, to be able to change your password. If you don’t receive it, the hackers have changed your login information.

In this case, you must open the application on your cell phone to report the theft of your account. On the login screen, tap on the “Get help” option and enter your username, email or phone number and follow the instructions to submit the request. Once you have sent it, you will receive an email from Instagram with the next steps to the email you have provided. Remember to give a secure email that only you have access to.

When Instagram has processed your request, it will ask you with another email to verify your identity. For this you may have to send a photo of yourself in which you hold a paper with a written code that they will tell you. You will also need to provide them with the email address or phone number you signed up with and the type of device you used for it. Instagram will send you specific instructions to recover the account when it has validated all this information.

As you can see, it is not exactly easy to recover your account once your data has been stolen, so it is much more effective to take some preventive measures against this type of improper access, such as always having two-step verification activated, using secure passwords and changing them every so often.

