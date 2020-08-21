How to record the pronunciation of your name on LinkedIn

Getty Images



LinkedIn wants to help people learn to pronounce your name. The professional social network said this week that it is adding a new feature that will allow users to record a 10-second audio clip to instruct others on how to pronounce their name.

“Have you ever seen someone’s name written down and you’re not entirely sure how to pronounce it correctly?” Wrote Joseph Akoni, a LinkedIn product manager in a blog post. “Correct pronunciation is not just a common courtesy, it is an important part of making a good first impression and creating an inclusive workplace.”

Screenshot: Laura Martínez / CNET



To add an audio clip to your profile, touch your profile photo and then the edit icon. There you should see an option to “record the pronunciation of the name”. If you have already recorded your name, you can edit, delete or replace it using the edit icon. Your recording will appear next to your name on your profile page as shown in the photo here to the left.

Recordings can only be added using LinkedIn’s Android and iOS mobile apps, but anyone can hear the pronunciation of a name on both mobile and desktop. LinkedIn said it will roll out the feature globally over the next month.

With the collaboration of Laura Martínez.