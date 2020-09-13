Angela Lang / CNET



The Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus and Galaxy S20 Ultra They are one of the most complete cell phones that you can try today and one of the great novelties that they bring is the possibility of recording 8K video.

It’s true, unlike the photos of 108 megapixels that can only be made with the Galaxy S20 Ultra, all three S20s have the ability to record this high quality video, and here’s how to do it.

Juan Garzon / CNET



How to record 8K video with the Galaxy S20

Open the camera app or press the power button twice in a row

Select video mode

Go to the top edge of the cell phone, where is the “16: 9” aspect ratio option

A new menu will appear at the top; select “16: 9 8K”

From there you can also go back to the previous video recording quality you had set by simply selecting “16: 9” again.

Juan Garzon / CNET



Likewise, you can also activate 8K video recording or configure the other recording (16: 9) in the camera settings, by selecting the nut icon at the top.

There, you can select Rear video size or Rear video size> 16: 9 (8K) to enable that 8K video recording as well. Under the 16: 9 option you can configure the resolution of the regular video, be it Full HD or 4K with 30fps or 60fps.



Keep in mind that to record 8K video you can only do it with the main camera, so you cannot switch between the three cameras as usual.

Also, although 8K offers more resolution than 4K, the best results result from having the cell phone much more stable than usual and sometimes objects with a lot of movement can cause things to not be seen as smoothly as possible.