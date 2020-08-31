How to receive notifications of a specific email on your iPhone

Angela Lang / CNET



Throughout the day you will receive many emails, but it is possible that at some point you are waiting for a response from one in particular. The iPhone Mail application allows you to configure an option with which you will receive a notification when a specific email gets a response. This is how you should do it.

Before starting you should know that this option must be activated at the time of writing the email, so it cannot be applied to emails that have already been sent.

To start, open the Mail app on your iPhone and click on the button to compose an email located in the lower right margin (the one with the paper and pencil icon). Click on “Subject” and you will see that an icon with a bell appears just to the right. Click on it and “Notify me”. Now you will see that the bell is blue, which means that the option is activated. To finish, complete the email and send it to the recipient.

When your mail is answered, the system will notify you with a notification regardless of whether you have the application notifications disabled.

In addition to this function, you also have another to filter important emails. It is about making the emails of some contacts reach a specific mailbox called VIP. To do this, you just have to click on the contact’s address in the Mail app and click “Add to VIP list”. You will be able to find the VIP mailbox along with the rest of the mailboxes and in it you will only see the emails of the contacts you have selected.

